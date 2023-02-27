Cyber Innovation Hub to Showcase Cyber Capabilities at Wales Tech Week 2023

The Cyber Innovation Hub’s mission is to transform the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) into a leading UK cyber security cluster.

As part of its Wales Tech Week 2023 Partnership, the Hub will lead the Cyber Zone which will showcase its wider influence on the digital economy, talent base and security of not only Wales, but the world. The Cyber Zone will be an opportunity not only to promote Cyber Innovation Hub, but also showcase the strength of the cyber security sector in Wales.

By the end of this decade, the Hub aims to have grown the sector in Wales by more than 50% and will use Wales Tech Week 2023 as a platform to share the plans for transforming world leading IP into commercial ventures, and upskilling local people with hands on cybersecurity skills to meet the demand of local employers. The Hub is jointly funded by the Welsh Government and the Cardiff Capital Region and brings together an innovative partnership of Cardiff University, the Alacrity Foundation, TramShed Tech and University of South Wales, working closely with a range of industry partners including Airbus, CGI and Thales.

Technology Connected, the leading network for the technology industry in Wales, launched Wales Tech Week 2023 to showcase Welsh technology, its ecosystem and champion Wales as a centre of opportunity for enabling and emerging technologies and their applications for today’s business and society.

Wales Tech Week 2023 follows on from the successful virtual events in 2020 and 2021, where the festivals reached an audience of more than 4,500 people across 57 countries. 2023’s event will take place over three physical days and ten virtual days, and will be an interactive experience that brings together the global tech community to connect, collaborate and do business.

Pete Burnap, director of the Hub and Professor of Data Science and Cybersecurity at Cardiff University said,

“Cyber Innovation Hub is delighted to be a Gold Partner for Wales Tech Week 2023. The last year or so has already seen a real step change in the cyber capabilities and practices of our region – paving the way for much more to come in 2023. “We look forward to sharing our vision for the Hub with the wider tech ecosystem in October. Wales Tech Week will be a great platform for us to explore more about how organisations, companies and individuals can get involved with the work of the Hub and we look forward to seeing you there!”

Hosted at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Newport, South Wales on 16 to 18 October, Wales Tech Week 2023, during its two-day summit, will see world-class speakers, global tech leaders and investors descend on the ICC, providing insights and inspiration to those attending. The event will also host exhibitions and more from innovators, entrepreneurs and the wider supporting Welsh tech industry ecosystem.

Avril Lewis, Managing Director for Technology Connected added,

“We are thrilled to have the Cyber Innovation Hub join us as one of our Gold Partners for Wales Tech Week and we will be working closely together to shine a spotlight on our diverse and dynamic Welsh tech industry and its supporting ecosystem. “Wales Tech Week is where technology will meet opportunity. It will fuse the benefits of technology with the power of people, their interaction, exuberance, and ingenuity to build Wales’ future as a technology powerhouse. Wales offers it all when it comes to making a difference, creating change and driving technological advances. “We have created Wales Tech Week for individuals and businesses that are working in or developing new technologies, those interested in how technology can transform their business and those who are just ‘tech curious’, truly offering opportunity for all.”

The third day at the ICC will be the inaugural Talent4Tech event, designed to attract the next generation of tech talent, from apprentices to graduates to returners and transitioning workers, to inspire their journeys into the tech industry.

More information about Wales Tech Week, its programme, speakers and exhibition can be found on the website.