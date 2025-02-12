Cwmni Da Named One of UK’s Best Places to Work for Second Year Running

A television production company where staff get an extra bank holiday for St David’s Day has been named as one of the best places to work in the UK.

The accolade was bestowed on Caernarfon-based Cwmni Da for the second year in succession at the annual Broadcast magazine awards during a glittering ceremony at the Empire Theatre in London.

The recognition as one of the best employers in the TV industry came as a result of the positive feedback from the staff saying it’s a “brilliant place to work” in a detailed questionnaire.

According to operations director Bethan Griffiths, who attended the ceremony with head of production Mari Llwyd, that made the award all the sweeter.

As well as the extra St David’s Day bank holiday over and above the usual entitlement, the 53 staff also receive cash bonuses when finances allow.

Policies in relation to maternity, paternity and miscarriages have also been strengthened.

Bethan said the team were totally committed to the cause after making history six years ago when they took over the company and became an Employee Owned Trust, believed to be a first in the UK television industry.

She said:

“Receiving this recognition for the second year on the trot is quite a feather in our cap. “It makes me very proud especially as it was awarded on the basis of the positive feedback of our staff in a questionnaire. “The fact that it was the voice of the staff was the most important thing. The fact that they are happy here means everything. That’s the real prize. “Staff retention is great and that I think speaks volumes. We have a very inclusive ethos here and people feel respected and valued. “We support staff if they are going through a difficult times in there lives and at the other end of the spectrum we organise fun days like a treasure hunt topped off with a pizza at the end. “We have decided that everybody gets an extra bank holiday to celebrate St David’s Day since 2022 and it’s really appreciated by the staff. “This year because March 1 is on a Saturday the team are off on February 28 and the out of office reply will be on. “Quite a few of them will be playing in a golf tournament, others will be going for a walk and some will just be doing their own thing. It’s their day to spend however they want. “We have a lot of fun but everybody works incredibly hard. The fact that we’re employee-owned means that they are even more dedicated and loyal. It creates a passion in people to go the extra mile.”

It was a message echoed by Mari Llwyd who said:

“When you have happy staff, they do fantastic things. The fact that they own the company means they have a vested interest in ensuring the company succeeds. “It cuts both way because there are also very real benefits for the people who work here. “When finances permit, the staff receive a cash bonus – everybody got an extra £500 last year. “It all creates an esprit de corps and that’s important because work is a very important part of people’s lives. “By investing in the staff, we are investing in the future of the company too.”

Finance assistant Cara Leung, 23, Llandegfan, has been at Cwmni Da for just over a year. She said:

“I like the fact that Cwmni Da is employee owned and that I have a stake in the company. “I was originally doing make-up for Cwmni Da on a freelance basis and an opportunity came up to work in the finance department. “I am now getting a lot of training and doing exams to get my qualifications – I’ve just passed a Level 2 exam in book-keeping and I’ve got another one coming up. “It’s great to get a secure job and I’m grateful they are investing in me by helping me to develop professionally.”

Another recent arrival is trainee rights and agreements officer Sion Alun Williams, 30, who came back home to Felinheli after travelling the world, with spells in Guatemala, Mexico and working as a health and safety officer in a Canadian ski resort.

He said:

“It’s a great place to work. I was made to feel welcome by everybody from the very first day. I’ve made a lot of friends and I’m really enjoying my job.”

Producer Siwan Haf, who also leads on programme development, has been working there for nearly 20 years and said:

“The company has grown a lot since I first joined at it has also evolved into being employee-owned which has been really positive.