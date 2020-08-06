Cwmbran Fintech Firm Celebrates 10th Birthday by Doubling its Team

Cwmbran-based Comparison Creator is marking its 10th birthday with significant additions to its team, going from a staff of seven at the end of 2019 to 14 today.

Comparison Creator has also moved into a bigger office at its base in Springboard Innovation Centre in Llantarnam, which will enable the business to grow further in the coming years.

Founded by CEO Steve Jones in 2010, Comparison Creator powers white label comparison services for brands such as MoneySuperMarket, Compare the Market, GoCompare, Confused.com, uSwitch and Money.co.uk. It provides a range of product comparisons from gadget insurance, breakdown cover, home emergency and boiler plans, vehicle gap, bicycle, vehicle warranty, funeral plans and wedding insurance comparison.

It is one of the only independent multi-channel comparison providers in the UK and allows consumers to review policies based on the cover provided and the quality of the product, not just price.

Steve has worked in the insurance industry for more than 28 years. Following posts at the AA and Admiral he was part of the team behind Gladiator and he created Gladiator Commercial, one of the UK’s most successful commercial vehicle insurance companies. He recognised the benefits of digitisation of the industry and launched Comparison Creator. It compares around ten different insurance products for its partners and has plans to launch more this year.

Steve said of the company’s anniversary:

Although 2020 has been a challenging one for all of us running a business, it is still great to be able to celebrate Comparison Creator passing this milestone by bringing more people into the team and also moving into a bigger office, ensuring that we have room to expand and grow.

In the past decade, Comparison Creator has lead the field in breakdown comparison, developed the first fully independent gadget insurance service and also been subject to a management buyout by its CEO Steve Jones, helped by investment from one of the UK’s leading financial research companies Defaqto.

Steve added:

It’s been an exhilarating and eventful ten years. With more products about to be launched and more partners coming on board, it is great to see this little company that I set up a decade ago going from strength to strength with a great team behind it. I can’t wait to see what happens in the next 10 years.

More information about Comparison Creator can be found at www.comparisoncreator.com.