Cwmbran Event Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

As part of National Apprenticeship Week 2026, people in Cwmbran will have the chance to explore real apprenticeship opportunities with Safran Seats, one of the world's leading suppliers of aircraft seating.

In Wales, Safran Seats has a highly skilled team of more than 1,400 people which specialises in the design, manufacture and in-service support of first and business class seats for major commercial airlines around the world.

Careers Wales and Working Wales are teaming up with the employer to deliver a series of free, information sessions designed to help young people and adults understand what an apprenticeship in engineering and manufacturing could offer them. The sessions will take place at the Cwmbran Careers Wales Centre on Thursday 12 February.

Open to anyone aged 15 and over, the event will give attendees the opportunity to meet representatives from the employer, hear directly from current apprentices and learn about the skills development, training routes and career pathways available at Safran Seats.

Careers Wales advisers will also be on hand to offer free careers and employability support, either on the day or through a follow-up appointment.

Event details:

Date: Thursday 12 February 2026

Thursday 12 February 2026 Time: Three bookable sessions:

Three bookable sessions: Session 1: 2pm – 2:45pm

2pm – 2:45pm Session 2: 3pm – 3:45pm

3pm – 3:45pm Session 3: 4pm – 4:45pm – (particularly suitable for school pupils aged 15+ or those unable to attend earlier sessions)

Location: Cwmbran Careers Centre, Unit 21, North Walk, Cwmbran, NP44 1PR

Booking is essential, with 35 spaces available per session. Places can be booked via Eventbrite: Apprenticeship event / Digwyddiad prentisiaeth Tickets, Thu, 12 Feb 2026 at 14:00 | Eventbrite

During the sessions, representatives from Safran Seats will talk through their current apprenticeship opportunities, what the roles involve, the skills employers are looking for and what it’s like to work in the aviation and manufacturing sector.

Attendees will learn more about Safran Seats’ apprenticeship routes, including:

Manufacturing and Production Apprentice (Level 3)

Engineering Apprentice – Mechanical or Electrical (Level 4)

Degree Apprenticeship in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering (Level 6)

Sarah Curtis, VP Human Resources at Safran Seats, said:

“We are delighted to once again be recruiting to our apprenticeship scheme in 2026. Our team in Cwmbran and Newport support a wide range of airlines from all over the world and our apprentices have the opportunity to learn by contributing to live programmes. “The scheme continues to grow year on year and is a key part of our strategy to develop a pipeline of future talent to support our business growth. We are pleased to be able to continue investing in highly skilled roles in the local area and playing our part in delivering a strong economy in Wales.”

Nicola Bevan, team manager at Careers Wales, said:

“National Apprenticeship Week is the perfect time for people to explore new pathways. “We’re delighted to work with Safran Seats to showcase the range of apprenticeship in engineering and manufacturing opportunities available locally. This event will help individuals understand what an apprenticeship can offer and how Careers Wales can support them in taking the next step.”

Successful apprenticeship applicants have the choice of being based at either the Cwmbran or Newport Safran Seats site.

What you’ll need to apply for an apprenticeship:

Applicants must be aged 16+

GCSE Maths and English at grade C or above (or be on track to achieve this)

Terms and conditions apply to individual roles

Working Wales is delivered by Careers Wales and funded by the Welsh Government to provide careers guidance and employability support to those aged 16 and above.