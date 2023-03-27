Cwmbran Based Comparison Creator Launches Gadget Insurance Product

Cwmbran based Comparison Creator has launched a “Protect Your Gadget” insurance policy. The new product has three levels of cover available for policy holders and will be available via price comparison websites, as well as directly through Comparison Creator’s own consumer facing brand, Protect Your Family.

“Protect Your Gadget” insurance, offers three degrees of cover with varying excess options, including:

Protect – Instant cover, mechanical breakdown and accidental damage – which also offers 60 days Worldwide and £250 accessory cover.

Protect Plus – Instant cover, mechanical breakdown, accidental damage and theft, which also offers 90 days worldwide cover, unauthorised usage cover of up to £2,500, £250 accessory cover and £500 e-wallet cover.

Protect Premium – Instant cover, mechanical breakdown, accidental damage, theft and loss, which also offers 120 days worldwide, unauthorised usage cover of up to £2,500, £250 accessory cover and £500 e-wallet cover.

Comparison Creator is a software company that provides specialist insurance comparison services via its white label platform, and works with brands such as Go.Compare and MoneySuperMarket. Comparison Creator also has its own comparison site, called Protect Your Family.

CEO of Comparison Creator and Protect Your Gadget, Steve Jones, said:

“This is the first time that Comparison Creator has developed its own insurance product, but we realised that our own experience in the market gave us a unique insight, and that we could develop a great product at a great price for the customer.”

He added: