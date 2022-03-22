Cutting-Edge Marine Renewable Industry Showcased at North Wales Conference

The UK’s largest marine energy conference takes place today and tomorrow in Llandudno.

The push for renewable energy has rapidly accelerated due to the war in Ukraine – and the subsequent need to end dependence on Russian oil – and the increasingly pressing need to reach net zero in order to tackle the climate crisis.

Technology in the sector is developing rapidly and the Marine Energy Wales conference will see experts across the sector coming together to highlight their progress and share their expertise, knowledge and vision to help Wales lead the way in the sector. Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford, and Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, will also be delivering keynote speeches.

“We have seen our biggest growth in 2022,” said Jess Hooper, Programme Manager for Marine Energy Wales. “Our membership is the highest it’s ever been. With revenue support secured for tidal stream, a tidal lagoon challenge underway, green energy high on the political agenda and rapid developing interest in floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea we’re now seeing a real surge in activity.”

The first day will explore Tapping into the Tidal Range Potential in a session that is set to be a holistic exploration of what is needed to kickstart the tidal range industry with experts from the British Hydropower Association, Local Partnerships Marine Energy Programme, DST Innovations, Tidal Range Alliance and the Lead Specialist Adviser for Marine Regulatory Approaches at Natural Resources Wales.

Also on the agenda on Tuesday will be a look at the Marine Renewable Energy Policy Post-COP26, which aims to answer the question “Has COP26 delivered for our sector?” and will feature experts from UK Marine Energy Council, The Crown Estate and BEIS among others.

There will also be sessions on Powering the Green Economy with Marine Energy as well as technology showcases Bombora Wave Power and HydroWing, and Minesto and Marine Power Systems.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to question experts from the Marine Energy Engineering Centre of Excellence, which supports the Welsh supply chain to develop new products, processes and services for the offshore renewable energy sector, and attend the Marine Energy Research Showcase exploring how UK universities are leading the way in academic research on marine renewable energy.

Wednesday will feature more technology showcases from Nova Innovation and Orbital Marine Power, and Ocean Energy and QED Naval, while a ‘Deploy. De-Risk. Develop’ session will explore the work of the Welsh Test Centre Network, which operates easy access, fully consented ‘quayside’ and ‘open water’ test sites in the Milford Haven Waterway, and highlight what Wales has to offer in terms of test facilities and expertise.

A Made in Wales: Lessons Learned from Welsh Supply Chain Companies session, chaired by the project manager from Marine Energy Wales, Jay Sheppard, will feature Wales-based companies each giving a brief overview of their activities in Wales, as well as a discussion about the opportunities and challenges associated with growing the Welsh supply chain to capitalise on the opportunity for local content; highlighting the need for diversification, investment, skills and knowledge transfer, and financial support to deliver the burgeoning offshore renewables demand.

Senior Offshore Development Manager for EDF Renewables Nancy McLean will also chair a session on Seeking Consent, which will discuss the intricacies of the consenting process in Welsh waters, highlighting ongoing challenges and opportunities for improvement.

The Celtic region is poised for a potential large-scale rollout of floating offshore wind over the coming decades. The Committee for Climate Change’s Sixth Carbon Budget states more than 100GW offshore wind is required to achieve Net Zero by 2050. At a talk called The Celtic Sea: The New Floating Frontier in Offshore Wind Development, a panel, chaired by Jess Hooper, Programme Manager for Marine Energy Wales, will analyse what’s needed to realise a vision of multi-GW deployment in the Celtic Sea region.

A morning workshop, Tidal Range in Wales: Critical Environmental Evidence Gaps and How to Address Them, will also equip delegates with an understanding of the status of tidal range, including environmental risks, the Tidal Lagoon challenge and strategic resource areas in Wales. In the afternoon, ‘Saving You Time and Money: Open Access Tools for Marine Energy’ will look in detail at open access design, mapping and modelling tools to benefit the marine energy sector, with an exclusive opportunity to benefit from in-depth live demonstrations of each tool by the experts who designed them.