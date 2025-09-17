Curtis Legal Appoints Ioan Jenkins to its Probate Team

Curtis Legal, the Pontypool-based wills and probate solicitors, has appointed accounting and finance graduate Ioan Jenkins to its probate team.

Ioan is the son of directors Simon and Rhiannon Jenkins and has joined to bring his accounting experience to the firm and to work with the expanding wills and probate team.

Twenty-two year old Ioan completed 11 of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) professional exams whilst studying for his undergraduate degree. He is planning on completing the academic section of qualifying as an Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) by the end of 2025.

Ioan said:

“I am really excited to be joining the family firm. The team at Curtis Legal are experts in their fields and so I am really looking forward to learning from them and adding my expertise in accounting to our services. “A large part of probate work involves accounts and tax, and I will be helping the team to advise clients on tax planning and helping with tax issues that may arise during estate administration.”

Simon Jenkins, director of Curtis Legal, explained that Ioan will be a welcome addition to the team:

“He will perfectly complement our current team of ten at the firm, and will enable us to offer a broader range of professional advice and support when he has completed his accountancy training. “It has also allowed us to do some succession planning for the firm, as adding Ioan to the team straight out of university means that he will learn about the family business from a young age and will hopefully be able to continue the business that I have been building for more than 25 years.”

Curtis Legal is based in Mamhilad Park Estate in Pontypool and is a firm of solicitors specialising in wills and probate, as well as claims for medical negligence.