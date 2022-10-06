Current Projects and Future Vision for Roberts Limbrick

Aled Roberts, Director at Roberts Limbrick, spoke with Business News Wales to discuss the company’s healthcare projects in Cardiff and the various regeneration projects they currently have across the South Wales region.

Having been established for 35 years, Roberts Limbrick covers multiple sectors, including commercial, residential, education, health and retail, as well as master planning and other specialisms. With a large office in Newport already, expansion in Wales is a key aim for the practice.

Currently, they are working on many projects across the region, including one to provide a cutting-edge health facility for the Heath Hospital in Cardiff, involving new operating theatres and bespoke scanners. As well as this, they’re working to deliver 150 carbon-neutral homes in Newport.