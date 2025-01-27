Culinary Championships Serve Up Career Inspiration for Pupils

The Food & Drink Skills Wales | Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru programme has offered pupils the opportunity to experience the culinary artistry of the food and drink world at the Welsh International Culinary Championship 2025.

Students from three schools experienced the buzz of the Championship, held at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC), Newport, as the contestants battled their way through the major competition.

The contest brings together craft chefs, craft butchers and front of house staff in three days of competition.

In order to encourage pupils to turn their passion for food and drink into a thriving career and learn more about career opportunities, an array of speakers and activities had been arranged. They covered a range of topics including:

An overview of the current food and drink industry landscape in Wales;

The importance and Value of Welshness;

A session on food photography with Katka Photography;

Food technology and food sensory testing with the Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Metropolitan University; Zero2Five;

Sales techniques by Puffin Produce;

Valuable insight into the GI project;

Careers in the seafood industry.

The event was run by the Culinary Association of Wales.

Arwyn Watkins OBE, President of the Culinary Association of Wales, said:

“This three-day hospitality showcase was a great success again this year. We appreciate the cooperation of the Food & Drink Skills Wales programme in encouraging schools to attend. This is a great way for the pupils to see first-hand, the array of exciting opportunities within the industry here in Wales. “One of the main aims of this event is to showcase the industry as a viable and vibrant industry to be part of – and who knows, maybe one of these pupils who visited us during the three days, may well be the next ‘National Chef of Wales'.”

Following an invitation from the Food & Drink Skills Wales programme, the schools which attended included Fitzalan High School, Newport High School and Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr.

Elen Rebeca Jones, Engagement Manager for Food & Drink Skills Wales, said: