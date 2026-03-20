Culinary Apprentices Praised for Skills Competition Wales Success

Three culinary apprentices with Cambrian Training Company have been praised for their success in this year’s Skills Competition Wales.

Adam Pike, 32-year-old senior chef de partie at The Pant Yr Ochain, Gresford, Wrexham, won the Culinary Arts competition and received the award for best in Mid Wales region as the highest scoring apprentice.

The award was presented by Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales and supported by the Welsh Regional Skills Partnerships.

Fellow Cambrian Training Company apprentices, commis chefs Bleddyn Daw, from the Hare & Hounds, Aberthin, Cowbridge and Elliott Joseph, 19, from the Red Lion, Penderyn, were highly commended. All three were making their competition debuts.

The Skills Competition Wales medallists were honoured at a celebration event held at the Pavilion Theatre, Rhyl on Wednesday.

Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company is the leading independent provider of apprenticeships to the hospitality across Wales.

“We are incredibly proud of Adam, Bleddyn and Elliott,” said the company’s managing director, Faith O’Brien. “Competing for the first time and achieving such outstanding results is a testament to their hard work, dedication and passion for the industry. “Adam’s win is a fantastic achievement and all three apprentices have shown the potential that exists within our sector when talent is nurtured and supported. “These competitions give apprentices the chance to showcase their talent, build confidence and test their skills against industry benchmarks. They play an important role in raising standards and inspiring excellence across the sector.”

Working towards an Apprenticeship in Professional Cookery, Adam produced a standout performance, delivering a refined three‑course menu for two that met exacting industry standards in an intense, three‑hour cook‑off. Judges praised his creativity, precision and calmness under pressure.

His menu for the Risso Gallo Risotto Challenge featured sweet potato risotto with crispy leeks, sweet potato crisps and herb oil. His modern, restaurant‑style main course showcased Welsh pork tender loin with a red wine jus, crispy potato, parsnip puree, pickled blackberries and seasonal root vegetables.

The apple‑based dessert had both hot and cold elements with a crème brûlée, warm chocolate crumble and rum apple jelly.

Adam thanked his training officer, Melanie Canning, for her guidance and constructive feedback throughout his preparation.

“I entered the competition to test the cooking skills that I have learnt over the last two years doing my apprenticeship,” he explained. “It was an excellent opportunity to showcase my skills and take myself out of my comfort zone. “I am very proud to win my first and, hopefully, it will be a good stepping stone into the culinary world. I want to progress my career and eventually become an executive chef designing and putting my own spin on dishes.”

Bleddyn and Elliot are working towards an Apprenticeship and Foundation Apprenticeship in Professional Cookery, respectively.

Elliott, who lives in Aberdare, entered the competition to gain confidence and develop skills while working under pressure.

“I have developed by paying attention to detail, refining my plating skills and focusing on timing,” he added. “My training officer, Andy Addis-Fuller, helped me with extra training and development sessions in his own time which were hugely beneficial. “The sessions gave me the opportunity to hone my skills and refine my cooking in a safe way without worrying about making mistakes. I dream of one day owning and running a hotel restaurant and serving my own dishes will skills learned from around the world.”

Elliot’s starter was Welsh mussel and saffron risotto with samphire, leeks, Welsh Cider and laverbread crème fraiche. Main course was pan seared Welsh pork with fondant potato, sauteed gem lettuce, roast carrot and a Welsh Dà Mhìle Calvados sauce diane.

His dessert was baked apple clafoutis with Halon Mon salt and caramel sauce finished with a honeyed mascarpone.

Bleddyn's competition menu opened with mussel and laverbread risotto, followed by pork chop with fondant potato, celeriac pure, kale tops and a pan sauce and a dessert of apple crumble soufflé.