CSconnected Showcases Programme Success as Final £1m Funding Call Deadline is Extended

CSconnected is encouraging organisations to apply for the fourth and final funding round of its £1 million supply chain development programme.

The programme, delivered in partnership with Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), now closes at 4pm on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

The programme is designed to accelerate the growth of the UK’s compound semiconductor supply chain, supporting job creation, strengthening regional links and boosting economic impact in South Wales and beyond. Open to companies across the UK, it targets organisations working in areas including advanced manufacturing, engineering services, materials, design tools and system

integration.

As the deadline for applications approaches, CSconnected is highlighting the success of projects already supported through the programme, which are delivering new capabilities across manufacturing, materials and semiconductor design.

These include work by Pegasus Chemicals to install a new cylinder preparation line to improve turnaround times for high-purity chemicals, RAM Innovations’ development of a blueprint for the UK’s first high-volume heterogeneous integration and packaging (HIP) facility, KuasaSemi’s advancement of a commercial-ready simulation tool for next-generation semiconductor technologies, and Ffotoneg’s creation of a new epi design and optimisation software service for the South Wales cluster.

Together, these projects are strengthening supply chain resilience and building new technical capability within the UK, CSconnected said.

Hazel Hung, business development manager at CSconnected, said:

“The programme is focused on building stronger connections between semiconductor companies and their suppliers and customers. The projects delivered so far show how collaboration can drive innovation, strengthen the supply chain and deliver real economic impact across the region.”

Businesses involved in earlier rounds say the programme has played a key role in accelerating both technical progress and collaboration.

David Mawby, co-founder and director of KuasaSemi, said:

“Being part of the supply chain development programme has significantly accelerated our technical progress and helped us build a stronger UK capability in advanced power semiconductor design. The support has also opened new relationships across the South Wales cluster, strengthening collaboration and future innovation.”

Ann Hughes of Pegasus Chemicals Ltd added:

“With container recycling being integral to the product supply, the preparation of each container is critical. This project has enabled us to fast track and enhance our in-house preparation capabilities for high purity product fills, supporting the wider UK supply chain.”

The programme offers grants of up to £100,000, covering up to 50% of total project costs, with micro companies eligible for up to 70% funding on projects of up to £30,000. Projects must be led by UK-registered companies, run for six to nine months, and demonstrate clear benefits to the Cardiff Capital Region.

With strong demand expected for this final round, CSconnected is encouraging organisations to submit applications ahead of the April 23rd deadline. Anyone interested in learning more about the funding call can find out more here.