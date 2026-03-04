CSconnected Sets Out Vision for the Future of UK Semiconductor Sovereignty

Disruption to global supply chains has highlighted the UK’s urgent need to secure resilient, sovereign capability in the technologies that underpin modern life.

That was the message from CSconnected, the world’s first compound semiconductor cluster, as it hosted an event as part of Wales Week London which focused on the urgency of this pursuit.

Leaders from across industry and the UK Government came together to discuss the future of the UK’s semiconductor sovereignty, and the role of the South Wales cluster in strengthening the technology’s supply chain to reduce reliance on overseas markets.

Compound semiconductors are the critical component technology central to defence, AI, communications infrastructure, electrification and advanced manufacturing, meaning stable domestic production has become a strategic national priority.

CSconnected Managing Director Howard Rupprecht delivered the keynote address, presenting the latest economic impact figures for the South Wales compound semiconductor cluster. He highlighted the exceptional productivity levels being achieved across the region as a result of the cluster organisations, significantly outperforming UK averages, while driving growth across the UK’s most strategically important sectors outlined in the UK Modern Industrial Strategy.

Howard Rupprecht said:

“If the UK wants to remain competitive and secure in the technologies that define our future, we must strengthen our sovereign capability in semiconductors. Compound semiconductors, in particular, are where the UK has a globally recognised advantage, and our cluster in South Wales is proving what targeted investment and long-term strategy can deliver. “Technology developed and manufactured here is now found in every smartphone and exported to markets across the world, proving that this region is not only contributing to UK prosperity but is essential to it. Strengthening and scaling this capability is critical if the UK is to capture value, secure supply chains, and maintain sovereignty over the technologies that will define the next century.”

In a panel discussion, chaired by Lucy McKerron, Purplefish, featuring Julie Fazackerly, MicroLink Devices, Dr Andy Withey, Vishay and Dr Wyn Meredith, CSconnected explored how activity in the cluster underpins five of the eight priority sectors in the UK Government’s Modern Industrial Strategy, published last year.

From Advanced Manufacturing to Life Sciences, from Defence to Digital and Technologies, which includes AI to Quantum, the UK’s ability to succeed in these sectors is inseparable from the semiconductor components that drive them.

The panel also highlighted the growing need for specialist skills, acknowledging the rapid expansion of training pathways and STEM career opportunities available across the cluster as a result of CSconnected skills development programmes. This includes roles in R&D, advanced manufacturing, quality assurance, engineering, photonics and systems integration, supported by strong partnerships between industry and world-class Welsh universities.

Julie Fazackerly and Dr Andy Withey also spoke about why SMEs and global businesses continue to choose South Wales as a base for manufacturing, R&D and commercial expansion. Speakers emphasised that the region offers a dense, highly specialised supply chain, deep academic–industry integration and over 40 years of semiconductor manufacturing heritage.

The ask from the CSconnected cluster to UK Government is that in order to secure the UK’s semiconductor sovereignty, the nation must now move at pace. This means sustained investment in skills and training pathways, and rapid release of committed funding to ensure the UK keeps momentum in a fiercely competitive global market, it said.