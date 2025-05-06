CSconnected Joins Wales Tech Week 2025 as Cluster Zone Partner

Technology Connected has announced that CSconnected, the world’s first compound semiconductor cluster, will be a Cluster Zone Partner at Wales Tech Week 2025.

The event is set to take place from November 24 to 26 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales in Newport.

As a Cluster Zone Partner, CSconnected will host the Compound Semiconductors Zone on the exhibition floor, showcasing Wales’ pioneering leadership in compound semiconductor technologies. This dedicated area will feature leading industry players and innovators who are driving advancements in this critical sector.

Wales has emerged as a global hub for compound semiconductors, with CSconnected representing and supporting the region’s world-leading ecosystem. The cluster integrates world-class research, cutting-edge manufacturing, and a robust supply chain — contributing significantly to breakthroughs in sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, and the automotive industry.

2025 is shaping up to be a transformative year, as Wales continues to cement its role as a vital player in the global semiconductor landscape. Most notably, Vishay Intertechnology has announced a £250 million investment in its Newport facility, aiming to revolutionise electric vehicle production through advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

Additionally, the newly announced semiconductor design centre in Cardiff — a strategic collaboration between the Welsh Government, CSA Catapult, and Cadence Design Systems — is addressing crucial skills gaps while providing essential design services to UK companies.

Together, these complementary initiatives highlight Wales’ unique and growing ecosystem spanning research, design, and manufacturing — firmly positioning the nation as an end-to-end semiconductor leader, driving innovation across multiple sectors.

Avril Lewis MBE, Managing Director of Technology Connected, said:

“The compound semiconductor sector is one of Wales’ greatest strengths – built on decades of expertise, innovation, and collaboration. CSconnected’s presence at Wales Tech Week 2025 reflects the growing global significance of this cluster and the vital role Wales plays in the future of advanced technologies. This isn’t just about showcasing capability, it’s about demonstrating leadership on a global stage.”

Howard Rupprecht, Director of CSconnected, said:

“Wales Tech Week 2025 is a great opportunity for CSconnected to showcase the strength and ambition of the South Wales semiconductor cluster. As Cluster Zone Partner for Compound Semiconductors, we’ll be highlighting our region’s capabilities and connecting with others to help drive the ecosystem forward.”

Wales Tech Week 2025 aims to be a pivotal platform to connect, promote, and develop Wales as a centre of expertise and opportunity for enabling and emerging technologies. The inclusion of the ‘Compound Semiconductors Zone’ emphasises the event’s commitment to showcasing the nation’s key technological strengths to a global audience, the organisers said.

For more information about CSconnected, visit CSconnected’s official website.

To learn more about Wales Tech Week 2025 and to explore exhibitor and partnership opportunities, and attend, visit Wales Tech Week's official website.