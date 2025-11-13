CSconnected Announces £1m Investment in Latest Call to Supply Chain Development Programme

CSconnected, the world’s first compound semiconductor cluster, has announced a £1 million investment programme, delivered in partnership with Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), to accelerate the expansion of the compound semiconductor supply chain in South Wales.

The initiative aims to drive job creation, stimulate economic growth and enhance the UK’s strategic position in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Now entering its third call since launching in March 2025, the programme is designed to strengthen supplier relationships, stimulate commercial growth and build long-term resilience across one of the UK’s most critical technology sectors. It is open to UK-based buyers and suppliers linked to the compound semiconductor industry in South Wales, including those providing advanced manufacturing, engineering, chemicals, raw materials, specialist design tools, fabless semiconductor solutions and system integration across key end markets such as automotive, communications, aerospace and healthcare.

The programme will support projects of up to £100,000 in grant value, with a maximum intervention rate of 50 per cent, equivalent to a total project cost of £200,000. Micro companies are eligible for a 70 per cent intervention rate for grants up to £30,000. Projects must be led by a UK-registered limited company, run for between six and nine months, and demonstrate clear benefits to the Cardiff Capital Region. All proposals must be supported by a primary cluster organisation and will be awarded as Minimum Financial Assistance (MFA) subsidies under the Subsidy Control Act 2022, with recipients receiving quarterly payments in advance.

Howard Rupprecht, Managing Director of CSconnected, said:

“This £1 million programme is about building resilience and capacity within the UK’s semiconductor ecosystem. By connecting local suppliers with global manufacturers, we are helping to anchor high-value activity here in Wales, ensuring that South Wales remains at the forefront of advanced manufacturing and semiconductor innovation.”

Current projects are equipping suppliers with new production line capabilities enhancing throughput, new product/service validation to improve production and design efficiencies, and the utilisation of UK suppliers to onshore an in-house manufacturing process.

The investment forms part of the CSconnected mission to strengthen regional supply chains and ensure the compound semiconductor sector continues to deliver measurable economic impact for Wales and the UK.

CSconnected will deliver a webinar event on 20th November from noon-1pm sharing further information and allowing for Q&A. Those interested can sign up here.

The deadline for applications is 17 December 2025 at 4pm. For further details on how to apply, please visit the programme hub.