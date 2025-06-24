CSA Catapult to Mobilise New UK Semiconductor Centre

The UK Government has announced that Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult will mobilise the new UK Semiconductor Centre (UKSC).

It comes alongside the publication of the UK Government’s modern Industrial Strategy, which includes a new Digital and Technology Sector Plan to unleash the UK’s strengths in science and innovation.

The Plan sets out how government will work alongside business to turn breakthrough ideas into thriving enterprises, backing the UK’s world-class talent and making the UK a top destination for global tech investment.

For semiconductors, it reinforces the UK’s long-term commitment to the sector, from supporting innovation and research to building stronger supply chains and helping more UK firms scale up and compete globally.

CSA Catapult said it will draw on its expertise across the semiconductor supply chain and its extensive network with industry and academia to help get the UKSC up and running.

The Centre is being backed by at least £19 million in government funding and will have an office in a location that is readily accessible for the UK's semiconductor clusters and international visitors. It will be guided by an independent advisory board.

Secondments from industry will also shape the Centre’s early activities, ensuring alignment with sector priorities and strong industry engagement.

The UKSC will serve as a national independent hub bringing together industry, researchers, and government to make it easier for semiconductor businesses to scale, secure investment and find the skills they need to grow.

It will also act as a front door for international collaboration, offering a single point of contact for global firms and governments to engage with the UK semiconductor sector and form new partnerships to help strengthen the UK’s role in global supply chains.

The Centre will be outcomes-focused and will undertake several activities including the creation of R&D roadmaps, establishment of communities of practice around core semiconductor technologies, skills development, improving access to venture funds and scaling up semiconductor SMEs.

CSA Catapult will engage with stakeholders through a series of roadshows during the summer and autumn to outline the UKSC’s priorities and activities.

Science Minister Lord Vallance said:

“Semiconductors power everything from smartphones to medical devices – and with the right support, the UK can play a much bigger role in their supply and development. “We’re backing the long-term growth of this vital industry with a new national centre to boost investment, strengthen collaboration, and build skills to support the economic growth at the heart of our Plan for Change. “We want industry at the heart of this effort – and we’re working with experts from across the sector to make sure the UK Semiconductor Centre delivers what businesses need to thrive.”

Raj Gawera, Interim CEO of CSA Catapult, said:

“Semiconductors are enabling technology for AI, net zero, mobility, quantum, neuromorphic computing and defence and they underpin the UK’s Plan for Growth. The new UK Semiconductor Centre will play a pivotal role in creating a stronger, more connected UK semiconductor innovation ecosystem. The centre will build on the UK’s recognised strengths in design, IP, advanced packaging and compound semiconductors and leverage existing semiconductor clusters in South Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Cambridge, the North East, Bristol and Southampton. “In close collaboration with industry, academia and government, the Centre aims to drive growth and scale of strategic technologies from materials to devices to applications. CSA Catapult, with the support of Innovate UK and DSIT, is pleased to play a strategic role in mobilising and establishing the UK Semiconductor Centre and working closely with stakeholders to shape the detailed plans so together we can grow the UK semiconductor sector.”

Julian David OBE, CEO of techUK said:

“techUK welcomes the UK Government’s announcement of the UK Semiconductor Centre. As outlined in our report UK Plan For Chips, we believe the Centre will be key to delivering skills, supporting international collaboration, and strengthening regional clusters—from photonics in Northern Ireland, design and IP in Cambridge, to compound semiconductors in Wales. “As we move towards next steps, techUK would like to see the Centre become an independent, authoritative and empowered voice, with the ability to represent and unite UK industry alongside global partners. We look forward to working with the Government and seeing the Centre’s positive impact.”

Charles Sturman, CEO of Techworks, said:

“Since the birth of the integrated circuit in the 1960s the UK has been a pioneer in semiconductor innovation. Yet, we have failed to consistently turn that innovation into sustained commercial and competitive advantage compared to other leading nations. This matters because semiconductors have evolved from a useful technology into an essential component of our way of life, becoming crucial to our sustained wellbeing. “Today, a strong semiconductor industry is vital to any developed country’s economic security. To this end, the UK must unite around a shared, long-term strategy that drives innovation, investment, skills and scale up – building on our strengths to seize global growth opportunities. “As the UK’s semiconductor trade association, I am proud to see government not only delivering on their promise to support the sector but also engaging with us to convene industry dialogue and address stakeholder concerns. We must ensure that this new body delivers real value to the actors it aims to support, and I look forward to working closely with the centre as we grow a UK semiconductor industry ready for the 2030s.”

Those across the sector interested in joining the advisory group or taking up a secondment can find out more by contacting: recruitment@uksemicentre.org.uk