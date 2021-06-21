Cruise Ships Head for Swansea

Two cruise ships are making stops in Swansea this week, bringing tourists from around the UK.

The Island Sky arrived in the city’s port today and the Hebridean Sky is due in on Thursday.

Both are on UK tours organised by the UK-based Noble Caledonia Cruise Line and being operated under strict Covid guidelines.

The itinerary for passengers on both includes a coach tour of Gower and a visit to Aberglasney Gardens, near Llandeilo.

Swansea Council’s tourism team have prepared a letter of welcome for passengers. It includes inspiring images of the area together with links to visitor information to encourage the passengers to return in the future.

Robert Francis-Davies, the council’s cabinet member for investment, regeneration and tourism, said:

“It’s very encouraging to see cruise ships returning to Swansea as restrictions begin to ease across the UK. “We enjoy sharing our city, coast and countryside with visitors who may not have considered a staycation previously. “We hope they’re inspired by what this area has to offer – and will return in future to spend more time discovering our attractions, local food and how our rapidly developing city centre complements the natural beauty of Mumbles and Gower.”

Rob Gray, Associated British Ports (ABP) port manager for Swansea and Port Talbot said:

“We’re pleased to see the return of cruises into Swansea. “ABP has a strong heritage in delivering services to the cruise industry in Swansea and across a range of ports in the UK, and we look forward to partnering with our customers and the local community to develop more cruise opportunities in the future.”

Both ships are on UK coastal tours and only open to residents of the UK.

Each holds around 120 passengers although Covid regulations mean they are down to near half capacity.

Pandemic protocols mean that movement on and off the ships is restricted.

There is no access to the port to view the ships. Those viewing the arrivals or departures from along the bay should adhere to social distancing.