Cross-Border Restrictions Between Wales and England to Continue

Transport for Wales is reminding travellers cross-border restrictions between Wales and England will still be in place following the end of the national ‘firebreak’.

While there will be no restrictions on travel within Wales from Monday, travel will only be possible across the Wales-England border with a reasonable excuse.

Examples of a reasonable excuse include travelling for work, education, a medical appointment, legal requirement or compassionate grounds.

The English lockdown also means cross-border travel is not allowed unless one of the exceptions in the English regulations applies.

James Price, CEO of Transport for Wales, said: