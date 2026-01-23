Cross-border Group Formed to Tackle Congestion in Chepstow

Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire County Councils have agreed to the creation of a cross-boundary work group to develop solutions to long-standing congestion issues in the Chepstow area.

The working group will develop a series of proposals aimed at improving access to public transport and active travel to provide viable alternatives to the car.

The group will also consider the economic and environmental viability and feasibility of developing a proposed bypass solution and other highway solutions – including the identification of potential funding streams. The councils will use their combined voice to lobby for improvements to the rail network and other identified strategic priorities emerging from the working group.

Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Mary Ann Brocklesby, said:

“We are committed to working with our counterparts in Gloucestershire to come up with a strategy which works for everyone. There is no simple solution to the problem of congestion in Chepstow. Working to improve active travel and public transport is a good way to tackle the issue and improve people’s lives at the same time.”

Cllr. Lisa Spivey, Leader of Gloucestershire County Council, said:

“This is an incredibly positive step forward for both counties. “Tackling congestion in this area requires partnership, long‑term thinking and a willingness to explore viable solutions. This collaboration shows a shared commitment to improving everyday journeys, supporting local economies and creating cleaner, more sustainable travel options for residents. “By combining our strengths and working across borders, we can deliver meaningful, real-world improvements for the communities we serve.”

Leader of Forest of Dean District Council, Cllr Adrian Birch said: