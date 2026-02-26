Croeso Pubs Unveils New Range of Welsh Spirits Across All Venues

Croeso Pubs is joining forces with some of Wales’ top producers to offer its customers ten Welsh spirits at its nine venues.

Welsh produce is a pivotal part of Croeso’s food and drink offering and to celebrate the surge in Welsh produced spirits, the pub co has introduced ten of its favourites to all nine of its venues.

Croeso’s Welsh Collection spirits are:

Au Vodka – distilled in Swansea by school friends Charlie Morgan and Jackson Quinn.

Tens Vodka – created by Welsh football international Aaron Ramsey and renowned chef Tom Simmons.

Mortal Bunny Spiced Rum – crafted in Port Talbot by former Wales and British Lion rugby player Richard Hibbard.

Mimosa Rwm Espritu – this coffee infused rum liqueur was founded by former Wales rugby captain and British Lion Alun Wyn Jones.

Barti Spiced Rum – combining seaweed and rum, Barti Ddu is distilled in Pembrokeshire by Jonathan Williams.

Hensol Castle gin – created in a 17th century castle in the Vale of Glamorgan, Hensol also houses a rum and gin school.

Cygnet Gin – Opera singer Katherine Jenkins’ gin is blended at the Copperworks Distillery in Swansea.

Aber Falls Pistachio Cream – crafted in the first distillery in North Wales for more than a century, Aber Falls Pistachio Cream is a new liqueur created from pistachio and white chocolate.

Aber Falls Whiskey – based in Abergwyngregyn, the Aber Falls distillery produces single malt and Madeira cask whiskies.

Penderyn Whiskey – Penderyn produced the first commercially available Welsh whisky since the 19th century, distilled at is base in the Brecon Beacons.

Croeso Pubs Area Director Michael Haygarth said:

“The pride we have in Wales is pretty evident from our name alone – Croeso Pubs – but we also do everything we can to champion Welsh food and drinks suppliers. “It has been great to see so many Welsh distillers and drink suppliers spring up over the past few years and so we wanted to celebrate their success by ensuring that we stocked those drinks around all of our venues.”

Michael added:

“The reception to the drinks from our customers has been great, as many bars in the city centre in particular, don’t offer such a varied and local spirits menu. It has also been fantastic to welcome many of the producers to our bars so they can see how well they are being received themselves. “We plan to continue championing Welsh distillers and stocking them in our bars – to hopefully introduce Welsh drinks producers to more customers.”

The South Wales pub company operates nine venues across the region, including Brewhouse, Philharmonic, Blue Bell, Retro, The Dock, The Discovery, The Bear’s Head, The Cricketers and Daffodil.