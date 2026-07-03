Croeso Awards 2026 Shortlist Announced

Visit Pembrokeshire has announced the shortlist for the 2026 Croeso Awards, celebrating the very best of Pembrokeshire's tourism and hospitality industry.

Returning every other year, the awards recognise businesses, organisations and individuals who consistently deliver outstanding visitor experiences while championing quality, innovation and sustainability across the county.

This year's awards attracted 150 entries across 17 categories, with judges praising the exceptional quality of submissions from businesses representing every corner of Pembrokeshire's visitor economy.

To ensure a fair and impartial process, all entries were assessed anonymously by an independent panel of tourism experts from outside Pembrokeshire.

The winners will be revealed at a black-tie gala evening on Thursday 29 October 2026 at Pembrokeshire College.

This year's event will feature a collaboration between The Celtic Collection and Pembrokeshire College, delivering a gourmet dining experience. Hospitality students from the College will play a leading role throughout the evening, working alongside some of Wales' most talented chefs and hospitality professionals from The Celtic Collection. The partnership offers students real-world experience while showcasing the next generation of hospitality talent.

The Croeso Awards are supported by headline sponsor Pure West Radio, with The Celtic Collection also supporting the event as mentoring partner for Pembrokeshire College students.

Emma Thornton, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Pembrokeshire, said:

“The response to this year's Croeso Awards has been nothing short of outstanding. Receiving 150 entries across 17 categories reflects not only the strength of Pembrokeshire's tourism industry, but the incredible passion, professionalism and innovation shown by businesses across the county. “The quality of entries made the judging process exceptionally difficult, and I would like to congratulate every business that entered. Being shortlisted is a significant achievement in itself. “These awards celebrate the people and businesses that make Pembrokeshire such a special place to visit, and we look forward to bringing the industry together in October to celebrate their success.”

Tickets for the awards evening are £80+VAT per person and include the gourmet dining experience and awards ceremony. Places can be booked by emailing croesoawards@visitpembrokeshire.com.

Further information about the awards is available at www.visitpembrokeshire.com/croeso-awards/the-awards.

Croeso Awards 2026 Shortlist

Sustainable & Immersive Experience for Cruise Passengers

• Fishguard Bay Welcome

• Velfrey Vineyard

• VIP Wales

Event of the Year

• Torch Theatre – Sunset Cinema

• Carew Castle and Tidal Mill – The Launch of the Giant Trebuchet!

• Fforest – Feast Event

Hotel of the Year

• Grove of Narberth

• St Brides Spa Hotel

• Wolfscastle Country Hotel and Spa

Caravan Park Award

• Redford Caravan Park Ltd

• The Greener Camping Club Sites of Pembrokeshire

• Trees Caravan Park

B&B, Inn & Guesthouse Award

• Roch Castle

• Rwts Rooms and Resto

• The Wolfe Inn, Wolfscastle

Pub of the Year

• The Griffin

• The Hope & Anchor, Tenby

• The Wolfe Inn, Wolfscastle

Camping & Glamping Award

• Florence Springs Glamping and Camping

• Green Sheep Camping

• Nights Under Canvas

Tourism Service/Product Supplier Award

• Barti Rum Ltd

• Farmers Food At Home

• Llaeth Preseli Milk & Gelato

• St Davids Old Farmhouse Brewery

Dog Friendly Business Award

• Landsker Paws

• Musselwick Farm Cottages

• Sleekstone Holidays

Attraction of the Year

• Carew Castle and Tidal Mill

• Heatherton World of Activities

• Sweet Home Alpaca

Activity, Experience or Tours Award

• Sweet Home Alpaca

• Tenby Adventure

• Tenby's Great Escape

Bro a Byd (Environmental & Sustainability)

• Fforest

• Greener Camping Club

• St Davids Old Farmhouse Brewery

• Sweet Home Alpaca

Place to Eat Award

• Lan y Môr

• Pembrokeshire Seaweeds Ltd / The Really Wild Emporium

• Stoked at Wild Lakes

• The Cliff Restaurant, St Brides Spa Hotel

Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award

• Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust

• Red Onion Garden Café

• The Harriet Davis Seaside Holiday Trust for Disabled Children

Self-Catering 1-3 units Award

• Edge House

• Plas Pantyderi Manor

• Quarrywood Glamping Ltd

• Sleekstone Holidays

• The Long Barn

Self-Catering 4+ Units Award

• Cwm Connell Coastal Cottages

• Florence Springs Luxury Lodges

• Musselwick Farm Cottages

• Washfield Cottages

Rising Star Award

• Grove of Narberth – Ffion Howells

• Sweet Home Alpaca – Angela Frayling-James

• Carew Castle and Tidal Mill – Matt Small

• The Angel, Narberth – Louise Morgan