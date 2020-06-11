Crisis Masterclass Webinar for Welsh Food & Drink Producers

The COVID-19 pandemic has particularly hit the food and drink sector. But Welsh producers will get expert advice on coping with the current situation at a special marketing masterclass webinar later this month.

The ‘TUCK IN – Marketing in a Crisis’ webinar will be held on the June 16th.

Organised by the Food and Drink Wales Industry Board and the Fine Food Cluster, the ‘TUCK IN’ masterclasses bring together a wealth of expertise and experience from across the marketing spectrum.

Previous masterclasses have been very well received by producers, and there has been a tremendous response to the forthcoming webinars, which will be conducted via Zoom.

The Fine Food Cluster is a business-led development programme supported by the Welsh Government and facilitated by Cywain.

Fine Food Cluster Lead, Sioned Best, said

“Food and drink brands need to be incredibly reactive and on top of how the market is changing in order to pivot their strategy, survive this period and thrive the other side. TUCK IN is all about brands sharing their experiences of how they have done and continue to do just this.”

Speakers will share their marketing expertise, along with experiences of how COVID-19 has impacted on businesses and brands.

Master of Ceremonies will be Jim Cregan, founder of one of the UK’s most loved coffee brands – Jimmy’s Iced Coffee. What began 10 years ago as a café backroom experiment has grown into a brand that is stocked by multiple retailers and wholesalers nationwide.

He said,

“The show must go on is the order of the day for ‘TUCK IN’ this year. COVID won’t stop us from producing and delivering an awesome day of stories and insight from some great companies. “It’s my third event, and I’m really looking forward to being this year’s MC, it’ll be interesting to work it digital style, but we love a challenge! Let’s do this.”

Also among the keynote speakers are Cathy Capelin of Kantar Worldpanel, Scott James founder and director of Coaltown Coffee, and Pip Murry founder of Pip & Nut.

Joining them are Sophie Higgins, head of marketing for HIPPEAS Snacks, Abergavenny Fine Foods commercial director, Bryson Craske, and Jubel co-founder Jesse Wilson.

Alison Lea-Wilson director of the Anglesey Sea Salt Company and chair of the Fine Food Cluster said, “TUCK IN 2019 was motivating and enjoyable, and brought companies of all sizes together in a day of sharing information, tips, and ideas.

“I know how much work the team at Menter a Busnes has put into organising it for 2020, and I’m so pleased these two days will be going ahead despite COVID-19. “The food and drink sector is crucial to the Welsh economy, and all parties who have made TUCK IN possible should be commended for their continued support. “With technology’s help, we will be able to share inspirational speakers’ stories to help us get through – and even thrive – in these extraordinary times. “I hope the producers who join the TUCK IN days will be heartened by the encouragement and support available to help our great businesses meet the challenges of this turbulent world.”

Andy Richardson, chair of the Food and Drink Industry Board for Wales said,

“We have to recognise the situation we are in, that the COVID-19 crisis is a significant disruption for many businesses. The effect has been varied, depending on end customers. Still, there is a common thread – that the indications show that consumer buying behaviour and what they value may have changed potentially forever.” “Perception is reality, and we need to constantly think about how we present our products and food and drink businesses to demonstrate we are in step with these changes. We have to remain connected to existing customers, while also looking at the opportunities of gaining new business where COVID -19 has been the catalyst for change.”

Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, said,