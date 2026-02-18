Crimestoppers Wales Launches New Zones

Crimestoppers Wales has launched nine new Crimestoppers Zones.

The charity said the Zones act as visible reminders that anyone can share information about crime without giving personal details. An independent charity, Crimestoppers never asks for your name nor does it trace calls or track IP addresses. Information is then passed securely to the relevant police force.

The nine new Zones being launched are:

Ely, Cardiff

Llanedeyrn, Cardiff

Tyshia, Llanelli

Glan-y-mor, Carmarthen

Five Zones across Neath Port Talbot: Station Road, Taibach Memorial Park, Brynteg, Fairyland, Parc Wern and Skewen

The charity said the Zones are being introduced in areas where communities have told them that crime is having a real impact. By improving awareness of the anonymous reporting service, Crimestoppers aims to increase the amount of intelligence or useful information in areas which struggle with under reporting and especially violent or persistent crime.

People can contact Crimestoppers about a wide range of crime, including: