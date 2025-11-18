Cricket Wales Unveils New Partnership with Mower Manufacturer

Cricket Wales has announced a new partnership with Allett Mowers Ltd, a British mower manufacturer.

It said the collaboration reflected a shared commitment to supporting the growth and sustainability of cricket across Wales, from grassroots clubs to schools and professional facilities, and aligns closely with Cricket Wales’ new strategic plan to create thriving clubs and communities.

With 60 years of expertise in sports turf and lawn care, Allett have earned a reputation for engineering precision cylinder mowers that deliver a superior cut ensuring sports pitches looks professional and immaculate every time. This partnership will offer clubs in Wales a high standard of machinery to ensure good quality playing surfaces, key elements in delivering Cricket Wales’ vision of strong, thriving clubs across Wales, the organisation said.

Barry Cawte, CEO of Cricket Wales, said:

“As the game continues to evolve, it’s vital that clubs have the right machinery to ensure good quality pitches for all matches. Allett machines will play a key role in helping our clubs create great pitches, supporting our wider strategic plan to grow and strengthen cricket across Wales.”

Mark Frost, Partnerships Manager at Cricket Wales, added:

“We are proud to make Allett our exclusive and preferred partner for mowing machinery. Through this partnership, we will actively recommend Allett products and services to our affiliated clubs and schools, helping them access the best machinery so that we grow the game locally, and thrive within our strategic vision for Welsh cricket. A special deal has been developed for all affiliated clubs and bodies in Wales.”

Mitchel Severn , Allett UK sales manager, said: