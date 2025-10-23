Cricket Wales Teams Up With Female-Specific Apparel Brand

Cricket Wales has announced a new partnership with Maiden, the UK’s leading female-specific cricket apparel brand, in a collaboration that puts player comfort, confidence, and inclusivity at the heart of the game.

This collaboration recognises that clothing is not just about performance, it’s about confidence, identity, and belonging, the partners said. Together, Cricket Wales and Maiden aim to remove one of the many barriers that can prevent women and girls from thriving in sport, by ensuring they have access to apparel designed by women, for women, combining functionality, comfort, and style.

“At Cricket Wales, we’re determined to make cricket a sport for all,” said Barry Cawte, CEO of Cricket Wales. “Partnering with Maiden is a meaningful step forward in recognising and addressing the specific needs of women and girls. We want every player in Wales to feel comfortable, confident, and valued, both on and off the pitch. This partnership reflects our belief that every woman and girl that picks up a bat or a ball in Wales can do so feeling that they truly belong.”

The partnership also highlights Cricket Wales’ ongoing commitment to providing practical solutions to real barriers faced by women and girls, whether those are social, cultural, or physical. As the game further evolves, Cricket Wales and clubs will need to adapt or enhance their offer to make the experience as welcoming and relevant as possible but also one where females feel invested in the game.

By working with Maiden, Cricket Wales hopes to give players genuine choice in what they wear, ensuring every individual can find kit that makes them feel empowered to perform at their best.

“We’ve listened to what our players and clubs are telling us.” Added Mark Frost, Cricket Wales Head of Partnerships. “The right kit can make a huge difference to comfort, confidence, and enjoyment. By teaming up with Maiden, we’re taking a proactive step in supporting women and girls’ participation, helping them feel that the game truly belongs to them. We’re keen to build this partnership together, offering exclusive and high visibility for Maiden across all clubs, while giving Clubs the confidence that Maiden’s services come with a trusted and approved recommendation through our affiliate partner status.”

Founded with a mission to redefine women’s cricket clothing, Maiden is rapidly establishing itself as a brand known for quality, inclusivity, and performance. Motivated by an ‘infuriating' lack of thoughtfully designed cricket clothing for women, sisters Honor and Cat set out to change the game. Until now, women and girls have had to make do with ill-fitting, basic kits not designed with their needs in mind. Maiden offers a bold alternative, clothing that empowers female cricketers to play, grow, and thrive without compromise.

Through this partnership, Maiden will collaborate closely with Cricket Wales to ensure players at all levels, from entry softball to women’s hardball, have access to kit that celebrates individuality, promotes equality and gives women and girls the kit and clothing tools to really excel and achieve their true potential.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Cricket Wales,” said Honor & Cat, founders of Maiden. “This collaboration is about so much more than clothing, it’s about helping women and girls feel confident and powerful every time they step onto the field. We share Cricket Wales’ vision of a more inclusive game, and we’re excited to make a real difference to the experience of players right across the country.”