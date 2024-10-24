Cresswell Quay’s Historic Charm Recognised with Conservation Area Designation

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority (NPA) has approved the designation of Cresswell Quay as a Conservation Area, recognising its unique architectural and historical significance.

The decision follows an extensive consultation period, during which strong community support for the designation was expressed.

The new Conservation Area status will help protect Cresswell Quay’s distinctive character by ensuring that any future developments enhance the area's historic and natural features.

Sara Morris, Director of Place and Engagement, said:

“The designation of Cresswell Quay as a Conservation Area provides vital protections for both its built environment and the surrounding landscape. We’ve taken into account valuable feedback from the community, including an extension of the boundary to include woodland on the northern bank of the estuary.”

The eight-week public consultation, which included a drop-in event at Pisgah Chapel schoolroom, saw positive responses from the community, with no objections raised. The designation will now be officially publicised through statutory notices in a local newspaper and the London Gazette.

As part of this process, an Integrated Assessment has been completed to evaluate the impacts of the designation on biodiversity, the Welsh language, and other factors. The Authority will also be developing a Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan, which is expected to be presented in early 2025.