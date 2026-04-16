Creo Medical Group Announces Sale of Manufacturing Business in Management Buyout

Creo Medical Group plc has entered into an agreement to sell its manufacturing operations to Creo’s current manufacturing operations management as a management buyout for an undisclosed amount.

The medical device company focuses on the emerging field of minimally invasive surgical endoscopy for pre-cancer and cancer patients.

Under the terms of the Manufacturing Disposal, a newly established company controlled by the current management of Chepstow-based Creo’s manufacturing operations (NewCo), will, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, acquire all of Creo’s UK manufacturing operations.

As a result, 25 full-time employees will transfer from Creo to NewCo at closing. The transaction is expected to close in May.

Manufacturing of Creo’s product portfolio will be undertaken by NewCo as a third-party manufacturer, ensuring continuity of supply and manufacturing quality, and facilitating a strong ongoing relationship between NewCo and Creo.

Craig Gulliford, Creo’s CEO, will support the effective transition of Creo’s manufacturing outsourcing to NewCo by becoming a non-executive director of NewCo.

As part of the Group’s strategy to improve operational efficiency and financial discipline, as set out in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report, Creo has been actively reviewing its manufacturing strategy.

The Manufacturing Disposal and outsourcing relationship is consistent with the Company’s strategy to pivot to a lean, new product introduction company that designs, builds and tests medical devices that are then produced by third party partners. Having considered various options, the transaction represented the best outsourcing option, delivering financial benefits while derisking the technology transfer, maintaining the know-how of an experienced team and ensuring continuity of supply.

The manufacturing outsourcing is expected to reduce the Company’s annual operating costs by over £1 million, representing a further 15% reduction from the FY25 closing run rate on a pro forma basis, which were already c.40% lower than the FY24 closing operating cost run rate.

Peter Tomlinson, current Chief Operating Officer at Creo and CEO of NewCo, said:

“This strategic decision marks an exciting new chapter for the Creo Medical Operations team. Having developed the manufacturing capability within Creo, we see a clear opportunity to establish a focused, world-class medical device manufacturing and engineering business. We will have the agility to invest, scale, and support a wide range of medical device innovators while continuing to serve as a trusted partner to Creo. Our ambition is to build a highly capable and globally competitive manufacturing platform for advanced medical technologies. “We remain deeply committed to supporting Creo Medical’s growth and innovation, and the long-term partnership between our organisations will continue to be a cornerstone of our future.”

Craig Guliford, CEO, commented: