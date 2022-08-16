Credas Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer Geraint Rogers

Geraint Rogers has joined Identity Service providers Credas as their new Chief Strategy Officer having previously been the Product Director for Identity, Fraud and Financial Crime at Equifax UK.

In his new role, Geraint will help Credas achieve its growth and expansion plans by identifying new opportunities and helping to enhance its existing proposition.

Geraint has almost 30 years of experience in product development working across banking and risk/compliance including senior strategy roles at LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Experian.

In this newly created role, Geraint will join Credas’ executive board alongside CEO Tim Barnett and CTO Kevin Smith.

CEO, Tim Barnett commented:

“Geraint will join a superbly talented team and help blend effective Identity and Compliance tooling with meaningful user experiences. The adoption of IDV technology and digital identities are rapidly expanding and Geraint will help Credas stay at the forefront of the market.”

As a board member of the Open Identity Exchange, Geraint has helped shape industry standards for interoperable digital identities and wallets.

Geraint Rogers added:

“It’s a real pleasure to have joined the excellent team at Credas as Chief Strategy Officer. I am proud to be able to contribute to the next steps in the team’s journey. There is so much opportunity for Credas to make a difference, driving innovative and agile solutions to market; expanding the value to new sectors; ensuring that end-user experiences remain focal to outcomes as the pace of digital change accelerates.”

Credas, which was recently certified against the UK Government’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework, is set to launch its own Digital Identity wallet later this year.