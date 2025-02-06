Creative Wales Celebrates Five Years of Transforming the Creative Sector in Wales

Creative Wales is celebrating its fifth anniversary after what it describes as an ‘exciting but challenging' half-decade for the sector.

Since its inception in 2020, Creative Wales – the Welsh Government’s internal agency for promoting and growing the nation’s creative industries – has supported a range international successes across the creative sectors. It includes supporting home grown games companies that have topped the global streaming chart, to Hollywood blockbusters filmed in Wales using local talent.

The £28.6 million of production funding Creative Wales has invested so far is projected to bring an additional £342 million of additional spend into the Welsh economy, meaning for every £1 it has invested in the screen sector, Creative Wales has seen nearly £12 invested back in the Welsh economy.

The priority sectors – TV and film, music, games, animation and publishing – form the backbone of this thriving, made in Wales industry, collectively employing over 35,000 talented individuals.

The sector in Wales is continuing to grow its international reputation for excellence, the organisation says.

From HBO’s roaring House of the Dragon, to Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy / drama Sex Education and Amazon’s recently announced Young Sherlock, some major TV hits have been filmed in Wales thanks to Creative Wales’ backing.

Global production company Bad Wolf is this year marking ten years of providing sustainable jobs and training opportunities from their base in Cardiff. They will soon be releasing their latest drama, Dope Girls.

Bad Wolf’s founder and CEO, Jane Tranter, said:

“I would like to congratulate Creative Wales on its five-year anniversary. Bad Wolf is proud of the work we’ve done in partnership with Creative Wales over the last five years. “When we decided to base Bad Wolf in Wales 10 years ago, it was with an aim of helping to create a sustainable TV industry in Wales, that would create jobs and training opportunities 365 days a year. Since its inception, Creative Wales has been a fierce and loyal partner in helping to achieve this aim.”

One of Creative Wales’ major priorities is to help the sector to train, upskill and diversify its workforce, providing quality job opportunities for people living in Wales and helping to securing a bright future for the industry here.

Through the Creative Skills Fund, Creative Wales has invested £3 million in skills projects that help to upskill the priority sectors. In addition, since 2020 its production fund investment has delivered 420 trainee placements and apprenticeships, ensuring a thriving pipeline of skilled professionals. And whatever the production, Creative Wales’ support is always dependent on at least 51% of Welsh crew being used.

Wales is fast becoming a powerhouse of storytelling, creativity and talent in the game and animation industries. In fact, one of 2024’s top-charting games, Sker Ritual, was made right here. This gothic horror game, deeply rooted in Welsh folklore, became a global bestseller on PC and console after its launch.

Creative Wales has also been helping to put Wales on the global stage by championing the creative industries at major international events. This support has included backing publishers at leading book fairs, including Frankfurt and helping Wales’ ingenious game-makers to take centre stage at San Francisco’s Game Developers Conference to promote their exciting work to thousands of industry leaders and gaming enthusiasts from across the globe.

Creative Wales has also helped nurture and elevate music on the world stage. Support has included providing over £10 million in support to grassroots venues across Wales, to celebrating musical excellence through the prestigious Welsh Music Prize, and taking talent across the Atlantic for a standout showcase at SXSW in Texas.

Published at the end of 2024, the latest statistics for the sectors supported by Creative Wales show an annual turnover of £1.5 billion was generated in 2023 alone, an increase of over 10% on the previous year.

Other highlights in the statistical report also showed that over 3,500 creative businesses now operate in Wales, a 12% increase since 2018.

Minister for the Creative Industries, Jack Sargeant, said: