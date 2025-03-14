Creative Business Support Available at Pembrokeshire’s March Drop-In Event

Creative West Wales and Pembrokeshire’s Business Team will join forces at a drop in session to celebrate and support the region’s creative industries.

Established companies, freelancers or those considering a new start-up are invited to visit the Bridge Innovation Centre, Pembroke Dock on Friday, 28th March, between 9am and 12pm to find out what business support is available from a range of organisations including Pembrokeshire County Council, Business Wales, the FSB and Visit Pembrokeshire.

A networking session will offer a chance to meet fellow creatives, explore potential collaborations, and meet representatives from Yr Egin, Creative Wales and the Creative West Wales Network to find out more about assistance available for talented people in the West Wales area, especially those in the music, screen, gaming, publishing and animation sectors.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Creative Industries Officer Anwen Baldwin said:

“There is a wealth of creative talent in this area which should be celebrated and supported.

“We host a popular Business Drop In event on the last Friday of each month. It’s great to be able to focus on the creative industries this month and offer an opportunity to find out more about what support is available, discuss challenges and network with other local people from these sectors.”

If you would like to showcase your work during this event email anwen.baldwin@pembrokeshire.gov.uk