Creating Sustainable Value from Digital Transformation – Episode One

The pandemic marked a watershed moment for digital change with businesses across all industry sectors adapting rapidly to manage their operations and serve customers digitally. Yet whilst digital transformation was deemed a priority for investment, many are now questioning how sustainable and profitable their technology choices really are.

To make sense of all this Business News Wales have launched a new discovery series with Box UK, to consider all aspects of digital transformation through the lens of business evolution, and address some of the key questions business leaders are asking to understand what digitalisation means for them and how they can recognise a sustainable impact from their technology investment.

In this first episode Business news Wales editor Mark Powney is joined by Operations Director, Paul Evans and Management Consultant, Andrew Beaney of Box UK to ask the question – What is Digital Transformation?