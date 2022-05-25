Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Creating Sustainable Value from Digital Transformation – Episode One

The pandemic marked a watershed moment for digital change with businesses across all industry sectors adapting rapidly to manage their operations and serve customers digitally. Yet whilst digital transformation was deemed a priority for investment, many are now questioning how sustainable and profitable their technology choices really are.

To make sense of all this Business News Wales have launched a new discovery series with Box UK, to consider all aspects of digital transformation through the lens of business evolution, and address some of the key questions business leaders are asking to understand what digitalisation means for them and how they can recognise a sustainable impact from their technology investment.

In this first episode Business news Wales editor Mark Powney is joined by Operations Director, Paul Evans and Management Consultant, Andrew Beaney of Box UK to ask the question – What is Digital Transformation?

Established in 1998, Box UK’s track record of success spans hundreds of high-priority and mission-critical software projects, delivered over more than twenty years.

A focus on heavy-use, multi-user platforms has given us deep experience in creating scalable, resilient and high-transaction systems for clients across the globe.

With an enterprise pedigree and a passion for technology, Box UK offers an unrivalled depth and breadth of experience in the development of scalable and resilient software systems – managing these full-lifecycle projects right the way through from planning to post-launch platform management.

Working with local, national and international organisations across a broad range of industries, our team of developers, solution architects, UX consultants, system engineers and product owners has built up an impressive portfolio of successful and award-winning projects.

We also excel in rescuing legacy projects, developing proofs-of-concept, embedding cultural and behavioural change via the implementation of agile, and conducting strategic analysis of your existing technology (or marketplace) to enable future decision-making.
 

