Creating Comfort and Dignity: Help Tŷ Hafan Redevelop Accessible Bathroom for Children with Life-Shortening Conditions

Imagine a place where every moment is precious, where families facing the unimaginable can find solace and support. Tŷ Hafan is that place, unwavering and dedicated to providing paediatric palliative care and hospice support to children and young people with life-shortening conditions and their families.

The Growing Need

The landscape of paediatric palliative care is evolving. Medical advancements mean that children who may not have survived birth years ago are now living longer, and the demand for our specialist services continues to grow significantly year on year.

As I continue to learn more about Ty Hafan and the incredible work that goes on here, I was shocked to find out that recent research indicates that a staggering 90% of families in Wales with a child facing a shortened life are not receiving the essential support they desperately need. This leaves families struggling with the heartbreaking reality that their child may not survive childhood.

Our Accessible Bathroom Redevelopment Project: Creating a More Inclusive Space

At Tŷ Hafan, we are committed to providing the most dignified and comfortable environment for the children and families we support. To meet the increasingly complex needs of the children in our care, many of whom are growing older and have significant mobility challenges, we urgently need to redevelop one of our existing bathrooms to make it fully accessible and inclusive.

This vital project will focus on:

• Enhanced Safety: Widening doorways to accommodate wheelchairs and shower trolleys, and installing non-slip flooring to prevent falls.

• Increased Comfort and Usability: Installing accessible equipment such as specialist bath chairs and shower trolleys.

• Improved Functionality: Reconfiguring the layout to create more space for hoists and essential equipment, ensuring dignified and comfortable personal care.

Support & Impact

Unfortunately, this costs the charity money and with ever increasing prices on materials and tradespeople we have received a quote for this essential redevelopment project of £35,370.94.

The fundraising team and I are reaching out to compassionate corporate partners to help us bridge the gap and create a bathroom that truly meets the needs of the children and young people we care for.

Call to Action for Corporate Partners

We are seeking the commitment from businesses to do something remarkable and help make the difference to these children and families. By partnering with Tŷ Hafan and supporting our Accessible Bathroom Redevelopment Project, your organisation can directly contribute to enhancing the lives of children with life-shortening conditions and their families in South Wales.

Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a tangible difference. It will help us create a space where children can feel safe, comfortable, and cared for with the dignity they deserve.

We invite you to join us in making this crucial redevelopment a reality. Let's work together to ensure that Tŷ Hafan can continue to provide exceptional care in an environment that truly meets the evolving needs of the children and families who rely on us.

To discuss how your organisation can support this vital project and make a meaningful impact, please contact me to discuss this opportunity in more detail. Tel: 029 2053 2199 Email: karl.couch@tyhafan.org

Thank you for consideration. Together, we can make a real difference to the lives of children and families facing the most challenging of circumstances.