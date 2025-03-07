Creating an Inclusive Future Through Education and Action

International Women’s Day remains as important as ever. Despite progress, change is happening too slowly. At the current rate, full gender parity will not be reached until 2158 – five generations from now. That is simply not acceptable.

What worries me most is that instead of accelerating progress, we are seeing a rollback in some areas. In the US, women’s rights are being eroded, while elsewhere in the world, women and girls are being systematically excluded from public life and education. Closer to home, the notion that gender equality is already ‘achieved’ is creeping into public discourse. That could not be further from the truth.

At Cardiff and Vale College, we believe education is at the heart of meaningful change. Our core values are to be inspirational, inclusive, and influential, and we see it as our responsibility to reflect the diverse society we live in, ensuring that everyone – regardless of gender, background, or circumstance – has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

One of the ways we do this is by embedding representation into our curriculum. Too often, materials available to educators fail to reflect the full breadth of history and lived experience. We have taken matters into our own hands, developing resources that ensure women’s stories, black history, LGBTQ+ experiences, and more are represented in what we teach.

A major innovation has been our development of an anti-racism metaverse, which offers an immersive learning experience exploring different communities and perspectives. Working with the Welsh Government and experts from universities and the wider community, we have created a digital space where learners can experience the realities of diverse histories and cultures. Every college in Wales now has access to it, and we are training educators to ensure it is used effectively.

This is about much more than education. It is about confidence. Many of the young women we support lack self-belief. That is particularly true for those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Half of our learners come from areas of deprivation, and they need to see role models who show them what is possible.

For me, this is personal. I grew up on a council estate in Merthyr Tydfil, and I tell our learners that if a gay girl from the Gurnos can become principal of a college in Cardiff, then their opportunities are limitless. They do not have to change who they are or conform to outdated expectations. They simply need the right support to believe in themselves.

But barriers still exist. Too many women continue to face the same challenges in the workplace that they did decades ago. Taking time out to have children often results in lost confidence, slower career progression, and difficulties balancing work and home life. When I was starting out, flexible working and childcare discussions were frowned upon. Thankfully, we are seeing shifts in attitudes, with more men taking shared parental leave and employers recognising the value of flexibility. But there is still a long way to go.

What gives me hope is seeing real change within our own organisation. The conversations are different now. When young people from diverse backgrounds approach me for advice on leadership, I know they would not have done so a few years ago. They tell me they feel supported, that they see real opportunities ahead of them. That is exactly the kind of environment we need to foster everywhere.

International Women’s Day is a call to action. We will be celebrating it by hosting Superwoman’s lunch on Friday March 7 in aid of Monumental Welsh Women. Guest speaker Helen Molyneux will address the audience at The Classroom, our teaching restaurant at the college.

We cannot afford to wait another five generations to reach gender equality. We need to accelerate change now, through education, through workplace policies, and through removing barriers wherever they exist. And most importantly, we need to ensure that every young woman growing up in Wales today sees a future where her opportunities are unlimited.