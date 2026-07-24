‘Create Real Change on Business Rates’, Welsh Government Urged

The Welsh Government is being urged to take action on business rates following the UK Government's announcement on business rates relief for some hospitality venues.

Pubs, clubs and live music venues in England are set to receive a 20% cut to their business rates bills. The UK Government said it would save the typical pub an estimated £1,100 next year.

Responding to the UK Government’s announcement on business rates in England, John Hurst, FSB Wales Chair, said:

“Additional relief for small businesses in England is a welcome recognition of the sustained cost pressures that small firms have faced in recent years. “Any extra funding coming to Wales as a result of this policy should be used to ease the pressure on small businesses here too. That should include giving hospitality and leisure businesses more support through the small retail multiplier, and raising the point at which businesses start paying rates. “Business rates are one of the most important tools the Welsh Government has to support small firms. We welcome its early engagement on reform, and want to see that lead to practical action that helps keep town centres vibrant, protects local jobs and strengthens communities across Wales.”

David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru, said: