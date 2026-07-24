‘Create Real Change on Business Rates’, Welsh Government Urged

The Welsh Government is being urged to take action on business rates following the UK Government's announcement on business rates relief for some hospitality venues.
Pubs, clubs and live music venues in England are set to receive a 20% cut to their business rates bills. The UK Government said it would save the typical pub an estimated £1,100 next year.
Responding to the UK Government’s announcement on business rates in England, John Hurst, FSB Wales Chair, said:
“Additional relief for small businesses in England is a welcome recognition of the sustained cost pressures that small firms have faced in recent years.
“Any extra funding coming to Wales as a result of this policy should be used to ease the pressure on small businesses here too. That should include giving hospitality and leisure businesses more support through the small retail multiplier, and raising the point at which businesses start paying rates.
“Business rates are one of the most important tools the Welsh Government has to support small firms. We welcome its early engagement on reform, and want to see that lead to practical action that helps keep town centres vibrant, protects local jobs and strengthens communities across Wales.”
David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru, said:
“The UK Government’s announcement of 20% rates relief for pubs, clubs and live music venues is another clear recognition of our long-term campaign against the injustices of the business rates system and the dire need for reform.
“We welcome the additional funding it should generate for Wales.
“The Welsh Government now has an opportunity to go further. We’ve had positive conversations with the new Welsh Government, who have indicated they understand our arguments for reform and our industry’s current costs difficulties with excessive business rates at the heart of the problem.
“Now they have the chance to create real change. All hospitality venues, from pubs, bars and restaurants, to cafés, hotels and many more, are facing the same cost pressures that are forcing cuts in working hours, restricting our employment of young people and driving closures. That’s why we believe any support should reflect the needs of the whole sector.
“We have been clear that hospitality needs a sector-wide solution to a sector-wide problem. We understand resources are limited, but the benefits from this direct investment would have tremendous impacts on the Welsh economy. We urge the Welsh Government to commit, not only consequential funding, but the additional funding needed to give all our businesses breathing space to survive and grow.”