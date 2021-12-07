CPT Cymru Announces Chair and Vice-Chair of Bus Commission

The Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) Cymru has announced that Jane Reakes-Davies, Managing Director at First Bus Cymru, and Paul Dyer, Managing Director at Cardiff Bus, have been appointed as Chair and Vice-Chair of CPT Cymru’s Bus Commission.

Jane and Paul will take up their positions on Bus Commission in December and they will play a vital role in bringing together bus operators to help shape bus policy in Wales.

Jane Reakes-Davies will be the first female to occupy the role of Chair. Jane has spent the past 8 years in leadership roles at First Bus Cymru, and her background in Human Resource Management means she has a wealth of experience in leading teams and driving projects forwards.

Paul Dyer brings to the role of Vice-Chair his knowledge of transport and logistics, having previously been the Chief Executive for DHL Supply Chain before becoming Chief Executive at Cardiff Bus at the beginning of 2020.

CPT Cymru’s Director Josh Miles said:

“I’m really pleased that CPT Cymru will have Jane and Paul on Bus Commission beginning in December, and I would like to thank Nigel Winter from Stagecoach South Wales for his time as Chair. With a new bus strategy for Wales on the horizon, Jane and Paul’s knowledge of the bus sector puts them in an excellent position to advise on policy and what we need to improve services for passengers. “Both bring to the role considerable experience in leadership and transport that I know they will apply to their new positions. Jane is our first female Chair and her background in human resources puts her in excellent stead to lead Bus Commission, and Paul’s experience working in transport and logistics will help us understand even better the issues we need to address to drive the bus industry forwards.”

Jane Reakes-Davies said:

“The Welsh Government has set targets for the bus industry of reaching zero tailpipe emissions in the coming years and the CPT will play a role in helping to define that road map. “The transition currently underway in our sector is the biggest for generations and to be part of that agenda as CPT Chair is very exciting.”

Paul Dyer said: