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3 June 2026
North Wales

CPRW Invites Local Voices to Join Major Ynys Môn Countryside and Energy Event

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CPRW, the Welsh Countryside Charity, is inviting residents, members, campaigners and anyone who cares about the future of Ynys Môn to a special summer event at Oriel Môn, Llangefni, on Saturday 11th July 2026.

The event, The Future of Ynys Môn: Landscape, Energy and Local Voices, will bring people together to discuss the major landscape, planning and energy issues currently affecting Anglesey, Caernarfonshire and wider rural Wales.

As Ynys Môn faces increasing pressure from large-scale energy proposals, infrastructure plans and development affecting cherished countryside and heritage sites, CPRW hopes the event aims to provide a friendly and constructive space for local voices to be heard.

The morning will include expert updates and local campaign news, including an energy update from Dr Jonathan Dean and a Penrhos update. There will also be time for discussion, questions and networking, followed by a buffet lunch at Oriel Môn and an optional afternoon visit to Bedd Branwen and walk near Llyn Alaw.

Dr Jonathan Dean, CPRW Ynys Môn Branch Chair, said:

“Ynys Môn's landscape is changing fast, and decisions being made now will shape the island for generations to come. This event is about bringing people together, local residents, campaigners, members and anyone who loves the island, to share knowledge, ask questions and strengthen the voice of communities who care deeply about the future of this very special place.”

The event will begin with refreshments from 10am, with presentations starting at 10:30am. Lunch will take place at approximately 1pm, followed by the optional afternoon visit from around 2pm. Attendees are encouraged to car share where possible and to wear suitable footwear and clothing for the afternoon walk.

Tickets are available here.



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