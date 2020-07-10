Covid-Safe Screens-on-Wheels Set to Get Workforces Moving Again

Welsh company, Dividers-MW, has responded to the coronavirus crisis by developing moveable screens so

that all businesses, no matter their scale or sector, can provide COVID-secure environments for staff.

Called Tarian, meaning shield in Welsh, the low-cost ‘screens-on-wheels’ present a flexible, hygienic

solution to the need for social distancing in the workplace, separating people safely and guarding against

virus transmission.

Suitable for most working environments, from offices, hospital wards and hair salons, to laboratories,

kitchens and factory floors, each barrier stands one metre wide by 1.8 metres high.

Tarian screens are available in two options – clear toughened glass or as a solid white laminate board. Both

types are supported by heavy duty aluminium frames with castors that can be moved easily and locked

securely into position.

Priced at £150 plus VAT for the solid version and £200 plus VAT for glass, they can be butted up against

each other for a neat, streamlined look. The rimless, clear glass option is particularly effective in situations

where eye-contact between people is important.

Manufactured in Llanelli, there is no minimum order and Tarians can be shipped globally with order-todelivery turnaround at between seven and 10 days. Bespoke options are available but take a little longer.

Dividers-MW is the UK’s leading movable wall and divider company, employing 20 staff and supplying bigname customers all over the world from international banks and top universities to many high-end hotels.

Its MD Dennis Lewis is confident the initiative will give employers the reassurance they need when it

comes to getting staff safely back to work, as the screens help to achieve and sustain COVID-safe

environments. Lewis explains that the products are sturdy and built to withstand rigorous cleaning

regimes, adding:

“Welsh Government has set out guidelines about what organisations should put in place to protect staff,

and one of them is the use of barriers. “Given we have decades of experience designing commercial partitions and walls, we set ourselves the

challenge to produce a practical mobile screen any business or organisation could use to support safety for

personnel when working, helping economies all over the world get back on their feet again.”

Dividers-MW is an independent company with a network of distributors nationwide. The company has

received business support from The Accelerated Growth Programme, a Welsh Government initiative for

SMEs that have high growth aspirations and potential.

For more information visit https://div-mw.com/tarian-mobile-screen/