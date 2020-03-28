Covid-19 Grants for Small Businesses in Pembrokeshire

Councillor Paul Miller, the Authority’s Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture, has announced that applications for business support grants are available online.

Access to the online application form can be found on the Council’s Business webpage via the following link:

https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support

You can email other business enquiries about the impacts of Covid 19 via the following email address: [email protected]

Councillor Miller said:

“The team have been working flat out to get this scheme up and running as we know just how important this support is to business right now. “Government has promised the cash will be with us by the 1st April and the second it is, we’ll be distributing that support to our businesses.”

The following grants are available to small businesses to support the costs associated with the impact of Covid 19 on their businesses as follows:

small business grant funding of £10,000 for all business in receipt of small business rate relief or rural rate relief

grant funding of £25,000 for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses with property with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000

Councillor Miller added: