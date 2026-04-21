Country House Hotel Secures £2.3m to Support Next Phase of Growth

Llechwen Hall Hotel has secured a £2.3 million commercial mortgage facility to support a significant programme of investment and position the business for its next phase of growth.

The independently-owned hotel in Llanfabon, Caerphilly, has built a strong reputation over nearly two decades, expanding from a 20-bedroom property into a 44-bedroom venue and becoming a well-established destination for leisure stays, corporate events and weddings. The business now hosts up to 150 weddings a year.

The funding from Barclays Business Bank will be used to undertake targeted capital investment across the property. This includes upgrades to core infrastructure such as the hotel’s water system, alongside the refurbishment of guest bedrooms and bathrooms.

The investment comes at a time when the hospitality sector has faced sustained pressure, with operators navigating rising costs and a challenging trading environment. Against this backdrop, Llechwen Hall has continued to grow steadily and invest in its long-term future, now supported by a team of more than 100 staff.

Ramish Gor, Hotel Director, at Llechwen Hall Hotel, said:

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve grown the business steadily from a 20-bedroom hotel into the 44-bedroom venue that we are proud to operate today, and along the way have built a strong reputation in the local market, particularly for weddings and events. “This support from Barclays allows us to continue along our growth journey, first by refurbishing our bedrooms and bathrooms which will make a real difference to guests from the moment they walk through the door, while also ensuring that we continue to meet the high standards we’ve set for the business.”

Joanna Stark, Relationship Director at Barclays Business Bank, said: