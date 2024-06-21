Countdown to the Royal Welsh Show Begins at National Library of Wales

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) has officially launched the 2024 Royal Welsh Show.

RWAS board members, Ceredigion advisory committee members, key sponsors, media partners, industry representatives and supporters came together at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth to hear about what’s in store for this year’s event.

The Royal Welsh Show takes place from Monday 22nd July to Thursday 25th July at the iconic showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells. Widely recognised as one of the best agricultural shows in the world, the Show attracts more than 200,000 visitors over four days to celebrate not only food and farming, but culture, diversity, the Welsh language, passion and a love for the land.

This year is the 120th anniversary since the Society’s formation, with the very show held in Aberystwyth in 1904.

RWAS Chair of Council, Nicola Davies said:

“This is only the second time we’ve held an official launch for the Show. Last year we were in the Senedd in Cardiff, but we have travelled from the city to the country and the beauty of Mid Wales to the land of the Cardis. “Where better for a Cardi to celebrate such a milestone than the place where our story started? And we are most grateful to the National Library of Wales for assisting us as we tell our story.”

The objective of the Royal Welsh Show was originally to roam the length and breadth of Wales, traveling from north to south in turn. As it became necessary to have a permanent location, Llanelwedd in Mid Wales was decided upon, and the Show was first held at the Royal Welsh Showground in 1963. Thanks to the unique structure of the feature county system, each county retains ownership of the Society, and this year Ceredigion takes the lead.

During the launch, attendees heard from National Library of Wales Archivist, Rhys Davies, a farmer’s son from Ceredigion, who said a few words about the artefacts on display and the history of local agricultural societies in Ceredigion.

As well as the launch of the show, the day also marked the opening of a new exhibition at the Library – “Tipyn o Sioe”, a collection of photographs that portray how both the show and agriculture have evolved over the decades. The exhibition will be open throughout the summer and features the work of documentary photographers, Geoff Charles and Arvid-Parry-Jones.

“We are extremely lucky to have institutions such as the National Library of Wales that are custodians of our history,” said Nicola.

Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales, said:

“The Royal Welsh Show is one of Wales' most important events, giving our agricultural excellence an international platform. Thank you to the Society for choosing to announce this year’s Show with us and it is our pleasure to curate this exhibition of photographs from our collection which documents the history of the Show over the years. We look forward to welcoming people from far and wide to see them.”

Each year, one of the 12 traditional counties of Wales takes their turn to sponsor the Show and this year it’s Ceredigion’s turn with Denley Jenkins of Pantyrodyn Farm as the President. Denley lives and works on the 240-acre beef and sheep farm near Newcastle Emlyn and has been exhibiting cattle since the early 1980s. Denley first joined the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society in 1981 and has played an active role ever since.

Show Director, Richard Price highlighted some of the new attractions in store this year, including the return of the horticulture section.

“We will be launching our new Horticultural Village which will be a celebration of community and commercial growing,” said Richard. “It will boast two competition marquees, one for fruit and veg and one for floral art, a new skills and learning hub called Dysgubor, a sensory garden, micro show gardens, commercial stands and a food and drink court.”

The new Horticultural Village will be opened by Sue Kent – a highly respected gardening specialist, best known for becoming an award-winning television presenter on BBC Gardener’s World.

The poultry section will also return this year thanks to a lifting of restrictions related to Avian Flu.