Council Secures ‘Once in a Lifetime Opportunity’ with Purchase

Acting on behalf of Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, Cooke & Arkwright have successfully secured the purchase of the St Tydfil Shopping Centre.

The centre provides circa 180,000 sq ft of retail accommodation in 48 unit shops, a 50-stall internal market hall, and 25, three-bed, maisonettes, located in two separate blocks.

St Tydfil’s is situated in the heart of the town centre on a large site of 4.5 acres and immediately adjacent to both the council-owned new and former bus stations. It also has direct access onto the High Street and backs onto the River Taff and Avenue De Clichy. It therefore represents a significant and highly strategic purchase for the council.

MTCBC have ambitious plans to regenerate the town centre. The acquisition of St Tydfil’s therefore fundamentally alters the opportunities and potential to transform and deliver on their place-making ambitions.

The purchase allows the council to asset manage the centre while developing their wider regeneration plans and delivering a retail offer with wider commercial, leisure and residential opportunities, fit for purpose in the present generation.

Cooke & Arkwright has been retained by the council to assist in the ongoing management of St Tydfil’s, and also in an agency and lease advisory capacity.

Graham Davies who coordinated and negotiated the purchase for the council from Patrizia said: