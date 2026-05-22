Councillor Chris Weaver Elected as Leader of Cardiff Council and a New Cabinet Appointed

Cardiff Council has a new Leader after Cllr Chris Weaver was elected at the Annual General Meeting of Full Council.

Cllr Weaver was appointed Leader of Cardiff Council after his predecessor, Huw Thomas, stepped down and resigned as a councillor following his election to the Senedd earlier this month.

In his inaugural Council Leader's speech to the Annual General Meeting, Cllr Weaver reflected on the local authority's achievements and set out his priorities for the year ahead.

Speaking after the Annual General Meeting, Cllr Weaver, said:

“The next 12 months are about building on the momentum created over the past decade and more. It has been an extremely challenging and yet productive period for Cardiff Council. We have had to deal with the pressures of austerity, Brexit, COVID and the cost-of-living crisis, while demand for council services has continued to grow, and the needs of the those we are here to help have become more complex. “Despite all of that, we have continued to deliver for the people of Cardiff, protecting vital services and investing in the city's future – from building more than 1,500 new council homes, the biggest council housing programme in Cardiff in decades, to delivering world-class school facilities and driving forward major economic projects like the new indoor arena. Just as importantly, we've kept a strong focus on inclusive growth, including our commitment to the Real Living Wage. “We will continue to protect frontline services, accelerate the delivery of new council homes, invest further in our schools – particularly expanding provision for children and young people with Additional Learning Needs – and drive forward key transport infrastructure and major projects that will support Cardiff's long-term economic growth.”

Prior to taking up the role of Leader, Cllr Weaver served as Cabinet Member for Finance, Modernisation and Performance.

Following the move, a new Cabinet was also appointed at this year's Annual General Meeting, the first change in its make-up since a reshuffle in May 2024.

The local authority's Cabinet is now configured as follows – seeing new portfolios created, and new Cabinet Members appointed:

Cllr Chris Weaver, Leader

Leader Cllr Sarah Merry (Deputy Leader) Cabinet Member for Education

Cabinet Member for Education Cllrs Lynda Thorne & Lee Bridgeman, Housing & Communities (Job Share)

Housing & Communities (Job Share) Cllr Ed Stubbs, Waste, Street Scene & Environmental Services

Waste, Street Scene & Environmental Services Cllr Russell Goodway & Cllr Peter Bradbury, Investment, Employment & Inclusive Growth (Job Share)

Investment, Employment & Inclusive Growth (Job Share) Cllr Leo Thomson, Finance, Modernisation & Performance

Finance, Modernisation & Performance Cllr Jennifer Burke, Culture, Leisure & Tourism

Culture, Leisure & Tourism Cllr Dan De'Ath, Climate Change, Strategic Planning & Transport

Climate Change, Strategic Planning & Transport Cllr Bethan Proctor, Social Justice, Cohesion & Digital

Social Justice, Cohesion & Digital Cllrs Ash Lister & Norma Mackie, Social Services (Job Share)

On the Cabinet changes, Cllr Weaver, added: