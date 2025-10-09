Council Wins Award for Glynneath Flood Alleviation Scheme

Neath Port Talbot Council has been awarded an ICE (Institution of Civil Engineers) Cymru Award for its scheme to alleviate flooding in Glynneath delivered with partners Atkins Réalis and Knights Brown Construction.

The project was honoured with ICE Cymru’s Roy Edwards Award for Best Construction Project under £5 million.

The award celebrates the culmination of five years of dedicated development and delivery, made possible through vital funding from the Welsh Government’s Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Programme.

Project Achievements – The Glynneath Flood Alleviation Scheme (FAS) was developed by the council’s Drainage Team in collaboration with its design and consultancy partners, Atkins Realis from 2019 to 2024.

Implemented in two phases across Glynneath, the scheme included:

Construction of a reinforced concrete intake structure at Lancaster Close, designed to contain a 1-in-100-year storm event and prevent flooding at Rock Street, Robert Street and the surrounding town centre area.

Installation of a pressurised 900mm diameter culvert system, with additional upstream drainage to improve access and surface water management at Gelliceibryn.

Installation of a 900mm pipe beneath a narrow footway and main carriageway.

Resurfacing of carriageways and installation of concrete channels and drains to enhance surface water runoff.

Installation of a new culvert and associated raised walls at Glynmelyn Road to replace a ford crossing.

Cllr Scott Jones, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, said:

“These works have significantly reduced flood risk for residents, businesses and improved infrastructure resilience in the area. “The award is a testament to the ambition and passion for flood risk management held by our Drainage Team. Receiving professional and industry recognition on a national scale is a proud moment; “It was good to see so many flood risk schemes In the shortlisted projects for the awards as it showcases all of the great work FCERM (Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management) colleagues are undertaking in Wales. “I’d like to thank the fantastic team at Atkins Realis who led the design of this project on an excellent achievement, and a special thanks to our contractors Knights Brown who brought it to life. “This achievement highlights the importance of collaborative working, innovative engineering, and sustained investment in flood resilience. It is a shining example of what can be accomplished when local authorities, consultants, contractors, and government come together with a shared vision”.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

“Our investment in this scheme, totalling over £3.6 million, will deliver long-term benefits to over 270 properties in the area – and is yet another example of our unwavering commitment to address the challenges we face from climate change. “In recent years, we have invested more than £300m to protect communities across Wales from increasingly unpredictable and extreme weather, with this year’s record funding rising to £77 million.”