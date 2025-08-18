Council to Showcase Electric 4×4 at Denbigh and Flint Show

A UK first electric 4×4 is getting a taste of the Denbighshire highlands at the Denbigh and Flint Show.

Morag the Munro will take centre stage at Denbighshire Fleet Services stand at the 2025 show on August 21.

Sporting a front bumper pair of horns in homage to its roots from Scottish lands, visitors young and old will be able to meet and greet with the new addition that will soon become a familiar site moving across the terrain of the Clwydian Range.

Morag’s arrival, the first of its kind anywhere in the UK, has been made possible by funding from the Welsh Government's Energy Service and the need to replace a fossil fuel-powered pick-up truck that has reached the end of its fleet life.

This addition is part of the Council’s continuing drive to reduce its Fleet carbon footprint.

The Munro Series-M M280, will be used by the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscapes rangers to help with daily duties on the hills and will be based at Loggerheads County Park.

It has a ‘real-world’ electric driving range of 170 miles, a 3.5 tonne towing capacity and is the first series production vehicle from Scotland in more than 40 years.

Named Morag for its similar nature to its Highland cattle counterparts, the Munro was chosen for its ability to tackle the terrain of the Clwydians and other hilly sites, having been thoroughly tested on all types of off-road situations and being able to handle gradients above 40 degrees.

Introducing the Munro is part of Denbighshire County Council's ongoing effort to reduce fleet carbon emissions, improve air quality, and lower long-term maintenance and service costs by replacing end-of-life vehicles with proven electric vehicle equivalents.

Councillor Barry Mellor, lead member for environment and transport, said: