Council to Invest a Further £1.5m on Development in Rhyl

Denbighshire County Council is investing a further £1.5million in the Queen’s Buildings development in Rhyl.

The Council is working with private sector development partners, including Ion Development, to transform the site into a vibrant mix of retail, food and beverage, contemporary market, office and residential space while improving accessibility from the waterfront and promenade into the town centre.

The construction will be split into phases, the first of which involve demolition and the development of the market and food hall.

The plans, which include the former Savoy Hotel and Queen’s Market buildings, are part of the Council’s Rhyl Vision document which will create a modern, distinctive seaside town that meets the needs of its community and gives people from in and outside Rhyl a reason to visit.

Cllr Hugh Evans OBE, Leader of Denbighshire County Council, said:

“The additional Denbighshire capital funding will enable us to progress with the demolition, secure planning consent for the whole site and get to the position where we have a cleared site ready for the development of the first phase and future phases. “The scheme has evolved offering a market-focused solution which addresses the economic requirements of the town and region. In a post-COVID world, the concept of a market which offers a low risk, low capital opportunity for entrepreneurs will be a huge benefit. “It will offer fantastic new facilities for local residents and help attract new visitors into Rhyl. With a focus on local food, it also offers opportunities for businesses throughout Denbighshire and the wider region to benefit from the development.”

A pre-application process for the development has been launched and anyone who wants to have their say on the plans can visit https://iondevelopments.co.uk/rhyl-consultation/ and make representations via [email protected] by Thursday, October 15.