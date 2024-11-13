Council Supports Innovative Campaign for First Credit Union County in Wales

The campaign to make Blaenau Gwent the first ‘Credit Union County’ in Wales has taken an important step forward.

A new Credit Union ‘Champion’ – Blaenau Gwent Councillor Jules Gardner – has been appointed, the new role aligning with his council brief to combat low living standards. The ambitious plan is to boost membership substantially, and in the longer term to enlist half the adult population of the County as members of the Community Bank.

As traditional financial institutions continue to close branches, locally based Community Banks and Credit Unions are becoming more important, and their memberships are growing.

With this in mind, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council (BGCBC) and Smart Money Cymru Community Bank have teamed up to spread the word that high quality banking is available to all and they are working together to increase membership.

Smart Money already has a strong presence in the County with 2055 members as well as 14,000 in South and Mid Wales, and Councillor Gardner is confident this can be greatly increased as people come to understand the benefits of joining.

“People don’t always realise they can save their money safely with the Community Bank and take out loans at fair rates as well,” he said.

He also points to the fact that several large businesses are moving into the County creating significant numbers of new jobs.

“This represents an opportunity for the Community Bank to engage with these new employers, providing banking for the workforce and other services such as Payroll Savings.”

Smart Money Chair Alun Taylor added that considerable progress had already been made in expanding the role of the Bank and making Blaenau Gwent the first ‘Credit Union County ‘in Wales. A Banking Hub have been set up at Ebbw Vale Institute and four more are planned at strategic locations, as well as a network of school savings clubs.

“Our long-term aim is to have half the adult population of Blaenau Gwent signed up as Members of a Credit Union or Community Bank as is the case in other countries, and we believe this is possible. We and the Council are firmly behind this policy and will be working hard to spread the message,” he added.

Smart Money’s approach is to be flexible when making decisions on borrowing and other applications.