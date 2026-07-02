Council Seeks Partner to Reinvigorate Denbigh Town Hall as Community Asset

Denbighshire County Council is looking for a partner to reinvigorate Denbigh Town Hall as an asset for the community.

The local authority said it was moving forward with the formal Community Asset Transfer (CAT) process for Denbigh Town Hall and is looking for a partner to own and manage the building for the future for the benefit of the community.

Following an internal consultation involving council services, the CAT process for the town hall has now moved to the next phase, which involves inviting expressions of interest from not-for-profit external groups and bodies to take on the building for less than market value.

This process will look at external opportunities that will support the long‑term sustainability of the building and maximise community benefit.

The CAT process will take place in several stages, with an external opportunity for community groups and not-for-profit organisations to submit an Expression of Interest due to be launched for an eight-week period.

Cllr Julie Matthews, Deputy Leader and Lead Member for Corporate Strategy, Policy, Equalities and Strategic Assets, said:

“We would like to reassure all existing users and booking holders that Denbigh Town Hall will continue to operate as normal throughout this period. All current bookings remain in place, and there will be no changes to access or availability while the CAT process is underway “During this time, we will engage with local groups and will also be promoting this external opportunity widely to ensure strong awareness amongst interested parties.”

Any questions or enquiries relating to the CAT process, current bookings, or future arrangements should be directed to the council’s Asset Management Team at: assetmanagement@denbighshire.gov.uk