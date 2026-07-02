north wales business logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Menter Mon_Sidebar button advert (450 x 460 px)
ANW_Leaderboard
ANW_Sidebar
Open Uni Sidebar
Cornerstone Finance_SML sidebar
M-SParc_Sidebar Button Advert - 450 x 460
2 July 2026
North Wales

Council Seeks Partner to Reinvigorate Denbigh Town Hall as Community Asset

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Denbighshire County Council is looking for a partner to reinvigorate Denbigh Town Hall as an asset for the community.

The local authority said it was moving forward with the formal Community Asset Transfer (CAT) process for Denbigh Town Hall and is looking for a partner to own and manage the building for the future for the benefit of the community.

Following an internal consultation involving council services, the CAT process for the town hall has now moved to the next phase, which involves inviting expressions of interest from not-for-profit external groups and bodies to take on the building for less than market value.

This process will look at external opportunities that will support the long‑term sustainability of the building and maximise community benefit.

The CAT process will take place in several stages, with an external opportunity for community groups and not-for-profit organisations to submit an Expression of Interest due to be launched for an eight-week period.

Cllr Julie Matthews, Deputy Leader and Lead Member for Corporate Strategy, Policy, Equalities and Strategic Assets, said:

“We would like to reassure all existing users and booking holders that Denbigh Town Hall will continue to operate as normal throughout this period. All current bookings remain in place, and there will be no changes to access or availability while the CAT process is underway

 

“During this time, we will engage with local groups and will also be promoting this external opportunity widely to ensure strong awareness amongst interested parties.”

Any questions or enquiries relating to the CAT process, current bookings, or future arrangements should be directed to the council’s Asset Management Team at: assetmanagement@denbighshire.gov.uk



Podcast Thumbnail_NORTH WALES

Columns & Features:
Economy / Infrastructure
1 July 2026

The Economy Needs Us to Get Stuff Done 
North Wales
29 June 2026

Andy Burnham and the Question Every Business Owner Is Asking
North Wales
23 June 2026

Most SMEs Are Using AI Badly – And That Is Fixable
North Wales
12 June 2026

Businesses Need to Rethink the Value of Customer Conversations

More North Wales Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //