Council Retains Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Status

Conwy County Borough Council has retained its Gold Level Award under the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme acknowledges employers who have provided exceptional support to the Armed Forces community and defence by going above and beyond their Armed Forces Covenant pledges.

Through a three tier approach of bronze, silver and gold awards, the scheme recognises the different levels of commitment provided by employers. The achievement was marked at an event at Venue Cymru.

Conwy County Borough Council first achieved Gold Level status in 2019, with a requirement for it to be revalidated every five years.

Cllr Liz Roberts is Conwy’s Armed Forces Champion, leading on issues affecting the Armed Forces community within the Council.

She said: