Council Retains Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Status

Conwy County Borough Council has retained its Gold Level Award under the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.
The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme acknowledges employers who have provided exceptional support to the Armed Forces community and defence by going above and beyond their Armed Forces Covenant pledges.
Through a three tier approach of bronze, silver and gold awards, the scheme recognises the different levels of commitment provided by employers. The achievement was marked at an event at Venue Cymru.
Conwy County Borough Council first achieved Gold Level status in 2019, with a requirement for it to be revalidated every five years.
Cllr Liz Roberts is Conwy’s Armed Forces Champion, leading on issues affecting the Armed Forces community within the Council.
She said:
“I’m delighted we’ve retained the Gold Level Award, this accomplishment highlights our collective efforts in creating an environment that supports and sustains armed forces personnel, veterans and their families and Cadet personnel.
“This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting the armed forces community by advocating on their behalf, and implementing positive human resources policies that prioritise their integration into the workforce.
“We will, as a council and our partners, continue to ensure that those who have served our country receive the support and opportunities they deserve.”