Council Leaders Welcome Latest Businesses to Neath Leisure and Retail Centre

The latest arrivals at Neath’s Leisure and Retail Centre have been welcomed by Neath Port Talbot Council Leader, Cllr Steve Hunt and Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economic Growth, Cllr Jeremy Hurley.

Among the new outlets are Neath Deli, which opened in July this year, Baroc, a fashion, jewellery and home accessories store which opened this week and a new children’s space, Dream Street.

The council’s Economic Development and Regeneration Teams have worked closely with these businesses providing advice and grant funding to support the realisation of their owner’s ambitious plans. These new and growing businesses, as well as adding to the offer for locals and visitors to Neath alike, are creating and safeguarding valuable jobs in the town centre.

Also, a new bilingual children’s day care centre is due to open in the Leisure and Retail Centre soon.

These four new businesses join the existing Neath Leisure and Retail Centre’s popular leisure centre and swimming pool, furniture, DIY and gardening specialists the Range, café bar The Cadno Lounge and Neath Library.

Cllr Hurley said:

“This new part of Neath is really making a difference, creating a different vibe and making Neath a dynamic and attractive place to visit.”

Council Leader Cllr Hunt, who with Cllr Hurley recently visited Neath Deli owner Chris Cundill at his new business, said:

“With the different offer and atmosphere these new businesses bring Neath Town Centre is definitely a place where people want to spend some time.”

Chris Cundill, who owns Neath Deli with his wife Rosana said the space available at the Neath Leisure and Retail Centre helped him and his wife to “think big” in opening the deli which specialises in organic and local produce.

The couple’s new business is only a hundred metres away from Rosa’s Bakery and Shop, in Neath (which is their children’s business, with their oldest daughter, Estera-Rosa, as head baker at only 17 years old).

Cllr Hunt added:

“There is now plenty of variety on offer throughout the town centre in terms of shops and hospitality with these new arrivals adding to the traditional stores and businesses already operating in the area and we welcome visitors from Neath and further afield.”

The Neath Leisure Centre and Library project was funded through a combination of sources including Neath Port Talbot Council, Welsh Government's Transforming Towns Fund and Welsh Government Grants with £300,000 from the Welsh Government allocated to cover the costs of relocating and furnishing the new library.