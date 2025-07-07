Council Leader Celebrates Affordable Housing in Newport

One of the developers behind the major Glan Llyn development in east Newport has handed over the latest batch of affordable housing on the site.

Persimmon Homes East Wales handed over a block of flats, containing six apartments, to the Pobl Group, with Newport Council Leader Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, in attendance to mark the occasion.

The accredited five-star developer has handed over a total of 18 properties to Pobl at its outlet at Glan Llyn, which will help address the local housing need in Newport.

These include a mix of one-bedroom apartments, and two- and three-bedroom houses, offering a range of options for individuals, couples, and families within the growing Glan Llyn community.

Part of the £1 billion Glan Llyn regeneration, the latest phase will deliver 178 new homes, including 10% affordable in accordance with the Section 106 agreement with an additional 8.5% being transferred to a housing association.

Around half of Persimmon’s buyers on-site to date have used Help to Buy Wales, reflecting strong demand from first-time buyers and local families.

Lee Hawker – Persimmon Homes East Wales Managing Director – said:

“Persimmon is proud of the progress we’ve made at Glan Llyn, and are particularly happy with how we’ve worked with partners to deliver affordable housing here. “We are very much committed to leaving a positive and lasting legacy wherever we build, meeting the housing need of the local area and making sure we deliver for Newport. So, I am delighted to be marking this handover of homes on-site.”

Scott Sanders – Chief Executive of Pobl Group – added:

“At Pobl, we’re committed to working in partnership to deliver high-quality, affordable homes where they’re needed most – and Glan Llyn is a great example of that. This development has a real sense of place, with green areas and community spaces helping to create a village feel. “We’re proud to be part of a project that’s supporting people to put down roots and be part of a thriving, well-connected neighbourhood in Newport.”

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, Leader of Newport Council, said: