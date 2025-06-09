Council Leader Calls for Collaboration at Powys Business Awards Launch

Business leaders attending the launch of this year’s prestigious Powys Business Awards were encouraged to collaborate with Powys County Council to grow the economy and create jobs.

Council leader Councillor Jake Berriman declared “Powys is open for business” and outlined the investment made by the authority.

“If we want Powys to grow then we need to invest in businesses like yourselves so that we can continue to provide employment for a healthy economy,” he told the awards launch at Themes Restaurant, NPTC Newtown Campus. “The more we do together, the better.”

He revealed that the council’s £1 million Powys local business growth grant fund had generated £10 million in investment and had created 200 jobs.

He also revealed that a field alongside NPTC Newtown Campus will be developed as an advanced manufacturing centre which he described as “a place for innovation and learning”.

“When you come into Newtown and see what is happening here, it’s so dynamic,” he added.

This year’s Powys Business Awards will have a dozen categories, including the new Business-Education Partnership Award Sponsored by Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership.

This award recognises best practice and collaboration between employers and educational establishments. The existing partnership must have been created in the last three years, have made a significant impact on student achievement and the school and demonstrate sustainability and innovation

Teresa Peel-Jones, Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership employer engagement officer, said businesses across Powys and Ceredigion were keen to engage with school pupils much earlier so that they can make informed career choices.

“The employer link is crucial and that’s why we are going to develop that relationship with schools,” she added. “There is going to be a consistent approach from now on.”

The other categories are: Start-up Business Award, sponsored by EvaBuild, Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group, Micro Business Award (less than 10 employees), sponsored by Myrick Training Services, Growth Award, sponsored by WR Partners, Small Business Award (under 30 employees) sponsored by BCRS Business Loans, Social Enterprise/ Charity Award, sponsored by RWE, Technology & Innovation Award, sponsored by Aberystwyth University, People Development Award, sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges, Sole Trader Award, sponsored by The County Times, Business in the Community Award, sponsored EDF and Excellence in Sustainability Award, sponsored by the Wesh Government.

The overall Powys Business of the Year is sponsored by Powys County Council, whilst the Judge's Award is sponsored by the awards organiser, Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG).

Ceri Stephens, group manager of MWMG, said the award categories had been selected to showcase the diverse range of successful enterprises across Powys.

“There is something for everyone regardless of size or sector, to highlight and celebrate the excellent businesses that we have here in Powys,” she said.

Closing date for entries is July 27. Visit www.powysbusinessawards.co.uk for more information. The award ceremony will be held at The Hafren, Newtown on October 17.